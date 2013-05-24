(Rewrites with details on preliminary cause. Changes dateline,
previously OLYMPIA)
By Elaine Porterfield
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. May 24 A bridge collapse
that sent cars and drivers plunging into the frigid Skagit River
in Washington state, raising concerns about the safety of the
nation's aging infrastructure, was caused when a truck crashed
into at least one girder, officials said on Friday.
The truck, after the accident, rumbled across the bridge
safely before a portion of the structure collapsed, sending two
vehicles and a mass of concrete and steel into the river on
Thursday evening. Three people had to be rescued, officials
said.
While no one was killed, the collapse of the steel truss
bridge, which was built in 1955, prompted renewed calls from
lawmakers in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere for greater
investment in the nation's aging, and in some cases crumbling,
infrastructure.
But Washington state officials said preliminary indications
were that the bridge, which was inspected twice last year, was
not structurally deficient and fell because of the impact from
the truck striking its support beams.
"We had a collision between a very heavy vehicle traveling
at probably not a small amount of speed crashing into not just
one but probably multiple girders, and it failed," Washington
Governor Jay Inslee told an afternoon press conference in Mount
Vernon.
Officials say the bridge, 55 miles (90 km) north of Seattle,
was not among the spans listed by the state as "structurally
deficient," which in some cases relates to bridges that cannot
carry their intended traffic loads.
But the privately run National Bridge Inventory Database
listed the bridge as "functionally obsolete," widely defined by
public officials as not built to current standards and demands.
"Based on our inspecting, the bridge is not structurally
defective," said Lynn Peterson, state secretary of
transportation. "We do take hits on almost every one of our
bridges. This is just bad luck where and how it was hit."
She said there were a number of bridges along Interstate 5
in Washington state that were rated lower than the bridge that
collapsed.
A new bridge that suffered a similar blow would have likely
reacted the same way, Washington State Department of
Transportation spokeswoman Jan Katzenberger said.
DRIVER COOPERATING
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board investigators were
on the scene of the collapse, which occurred on the four-lane
Interstate 5, the principal highway between Seattle and
Vancouver, Canada.
The NTSB said its members would inspect the 1,111-foot
(339-meter) Warren Truss bridge, which links the towns of Mount
Vernon and Burlington, including its substructure, deck and
superstructure. Underwater inspections would also be conducted,
the agency said.
The truck driver, identified as 41-year-old William Scott,
made it across the bridge and pulled his vehicle to the side of
the road after the accident. Behind him, a married couple in a
pick-up fell into the water, as did a man in a Subaru who then
sat on the top of his submerged car, authorities said.
Truckers must obtain a permit from the state Department of
Transportation to carry an oversize load. The driver also
receives a proposed route from the state, Washington State
Patrol spokesman Sergeant Kirk Rudeen said.
An official with Canada-based Mullen Trucking, which
employed the truck driver, said state transportation officials
had given clearance to take the oversize loan across the bridge.
"Hopefully we will get some answers," said Ed Scherbinski,
vice president of operations for Mullen Trucking, adding that
the company was sending its own investigative team to the scene.
The driver, Scott, has not been arrested and was cooperating
with authorities, Rudeen said.
Scherbinski declined to immediately provide the height of
the oversize load the trucker was hauling. The truck had been
bound for Vancouver, Washington, he said.
STATE OF EMERGENCY
Inslee declared a state of emergency in Skagit County and
two neighboring counties, citing the disruption of normal
traffic for weeks or months, and said it would cost an estimated
$15 million to fully repair the bridge.
"Now we are on to the business of trying to restore the
artery of commerce and economic growth in our state," he said.
"You cannot overstate the importance of this corridor to
Washington state."
Inslee said officials hope to either secure or build a
temporary replacement for the 160-foot span of the bridge that
collapsed. It would likely take the form of a prefabricated
truss bridge known as a Bailey bridge, he said.
"We are searching the entire country right now" for the
right piece of infrastructure, he said.
In August 2007, a bridge fell into the Mississippi River in
Minnesota, resulting in the deaths of 13 people and raising
concerns about faulty infrastructure in the United States.
A 2013 report card from the American Society of Civil
Engineers gave U.S. bridges a grade of C+ and ranked Washington
state as having the 11th-highest projected cost to perform what
the organization deemed necessary repair or replacement of
deficient highway bridges. The cost was pegged at $2.1 billion.
Washington state lawmakers are debating a proposed $8.4
billion transportation funding package championed by Inslee and
fellow Democrats. A key point of contention has been whether to
pay for a new Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River
connecting Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon.
(Additional reporting by Eric Johnson in Seattle, Jonathan
Kaminsky in Olympia, and Alex Dobuzinskis and Dan Whitcomb in
Los Angeles; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston, John Wallace and Lisa Shumaker)