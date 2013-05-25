(Adds analyst comments on bridge safety)
By Elaine Porterfield
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. May 24 A bridge that
collapsed in Washington state and sent two cars plunging into
the Skagit River, raising concerns about the safety of the
nation's aging infrastructure, was knocked down by a truck that
crashed into at least one girder, officials said on Friday.
The truck, after the accident, rumbled across the bridge
safely before a portion of the structure gave way, sending a car
and pick-up into the frigid river on Thursday evening, along
with a mass of concrete and steel. Three people were rescued.
While no one was killed, the collapse of the steel truss
bridge built in 1955 prompted renewed calls from lawmakers in
Washington, D.C. and elsewhere for greater investment in the
nation's aging infrastructure.
But Washington state officials said preliminary indications
were that the bridge, which was inspected twice last year, was
not structurally deficient and fell because of the impact from
the truck striking its support beams.
"We had a collision between a very heavy vehicle traveling
at probably not a small amount of speed crashing into not just
one but probably multiple girders, and it failed," Governor Jay
Inslee told an afternoon press conference in Mount Vernon.
Officials say the bridge, 55 miles (90 km) north of Seattle,
was not among the spans listed by the state as "structurally
deficient," which in some cases relates to bridges that cannot
carry their intended traffic loads.
But the privately run National Bridge Inventory Database
listed the bridge as "functionally obsolete," widely defined by
public officials as not built to current standards and demands.
"Based on our inspecting, the bridge is not structurally
defective," said Lynn Peterson, state secretary of
transportation. "We do take hits on almost every one of our
bridges. This is just bad luck where and how it was hit."
KEY ARTERY
She said there were a number of bridges along Interstate 5
in Washington state rated lower than the bridge that collapsed.
A new bridge that suffered a similar blow would have likely
reacted the same way, Washington State Department of
Transportation spokeswoman Jan Katzenberger said.
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board investigators were
on the scene of the collapse, which occurred on the four-lane
Interstate 5, the principal highway between Seattle and
Vancouver, Canada.
The NTSB said its members would inspect the 1,111-foot
(339-meter) Warren Truss bridge, which links Mount Vernon and
Burlington, including its substructure, deck and superstructure.
Underwater inspections would also be conducted, the agency said.
David Goldberg, a spokesman for the nonprofit policy group
Transportation for America, said that the bridge's status as
"functionally obsolete" did not necessarily mean that it needed
to be replaced but that it might not accommodate modern needs.
"A lot of these older bridges are carrying much more
traffic, and heavier traffic, than was envisioned when they were
built," Goldberg said.
"There is no redundancy built in for the key structural
elements. So if something happens - being struck by a vehicle or
watercraft, a slight tremor, or vibrations from the traffic - it
could set off a chain reaction that brings it down," he said.
The truck driver, identified as 41-year-old William Scott,
made it across the bridge and pulled his vehicle to the side of
the road after the accident. He has not been arrested and was
cooperating with authorities.
Truckers must obtain a permit from the state Department of
Transportation to carry an oversize load. The driver also
receives a proposed route from the state, Washington State
Patrol spokesman Sergeant Kirk Rudeen said.
STATE OF EMERGENCY
An official with Canada-based Mullen Trucking, which
employed the truck driver, said state transportation officials
had given clearance to take the oversize load across the bridge.
"Hopefully we will get some answers," said Ed Scherbinski,
vice president of operations for Mullen Trucking, adding that
the company was sending its own investigative team to the scene.
Scherbinski declined to immediately provide the height of
the oversize load the trucker was hauling. The truck had been
bound for Vancouver, Washington, he said.
Inslee declared a state of emergency in Skagit County and
two neighboring counties, citing the disruption of normal
traffic for weeks or months, and said it would cost an estimated
$15 million to fully repair the bridge.
Inslee said officials hope to either secure or build a
temporary replacement for the 160-foot span of the bridge that
collapsed. It would likely take the form of a prefabricated
truss bridge known as a Bailey bridge, he said.
"We are searching the entire country right now" for the
right piece of infrastructure, he said.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said he would make
$1 million in federal emergency funds immediately available to
Washington state to help repair the bridge.
In August 2007, a bridge fell into the Mississippi River in
Minnesota, resulting in the deaths of 13 people and raising
concerns about faulty infrastructure in the United States.
A 2013 report card from the American Society of Civil
Engineers gave U.S. bridges a grade of C+ and ranked Washington
state as having the 11th-highest projected cost to perform what
the organization deemed necessary repair or replacement of
deficient highway bridges. The cost was pegged at $2.1 billion.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/fyd48t)
Washington state lawmakers are debating a proposed $8.4
billion transportation funding package championed by Inslee and
fellow Democrats. A key point of contention has been whether to
pay for a new Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River
connecting Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon.
(Additional reporting by Eric Johnson in Seattle, Jonathan
Kaminsky in Olympia, and Alex Dobuzinskis and Dan Whitcomb in
Los Angeles; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston, John Wallace and Lisa Shumaker)