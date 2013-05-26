By Jonathan Kaminsky
| OLYMPIA, Wash.
OLYMPIA, Wash. May 26 A permanent replacement
for the section of a Washington state freeway bridge that
collapsed last week is expected in place by early autumn, and a
temporary span could be up by mid-June, Washington state
Governor Jay Inslee said on Sunday.
A 160-foot (48-meter) section of the Interstate 5 bridge
over the Skagit River about 55 miles (88 km) north of Seattle
collapsed on Thursday after being struck by a truck carrying an
oversize load. Two vehicles behind the truck plunged into the
frigid waters below, and three people were plucked from the
river with non-life-threatening injuries.
The remaining portion of the bridge has been inspected and
will not need to be replaced, Inslee said in a statement.
"We will install a temporary span on the bridge that will
restore traffic while we build a safe and durable permanent span
adjacent to it," Inslee said.
The temporary span will accommodate fewer vehicles traveling
slower than the normal limit of 60 miles per hour (95 kph), the
governor said.
Once the temporary span is in place, crews will begin
working on the permanent replacement.
"The home stretch will be a two week total closure of I-5
likely in September as crews remove the temporary structure and
move the permanent bridge into place," Washington State
Department of Transportation Secretary Lynn Peterson said in a
statement.
Inspection records show the bridge had been struck multiple
times by vehicles over the past 10 years, National
Transportation Safety Board Chairman Deborah Hersman said on
Sunday.
Before Thursday, the most recent documented vehicle strike
occurred in October, leaving visible gouge marks in the steel
truss.
"This bridge has a history of over-height vehicle hits,"
Hersman said.
The flatbed truck that caused the collapse, operated by
Mullen Trucking, of Alberta, Canada, was permitted by the
Washington State Department of Transportation to carry a load
with a height of 15 feet and 9 inches (4.8 meters).
The truck driver told investigators he repeatedly measured
the height of his load at 15 feet, 9 inches Hersman said. The
truck was traveling southbound in the right lane when it struck
the bridge, she said.
The bridge clearance was shorter on the sides than in the
middle. Its lowest clearance point was 14 feet, 6 inches (4.4
meters) while the highest point was in the middle, measuring 18
feet (5.5 meters), Hersman said.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta and Marguerita Choy)