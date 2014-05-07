(Updates with northbound lanes open, other details)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES May 6 Northbound lanes of the major
freeway connecting Southern California and Las Vegas reopened on
Tuesday, more than a day after a bridge fire and collapse forced
officials to close the busy highway in both directions.
But the southbound side of Interstate-15 remained closed
near the high desert community of Hesperia, about 70 miles (113
km) northeast of Los Angeles, backing up traffic for miles as
crews worked to clear tons of mangled metal and debris from the
roadway.
An interchange had been under construction over the
four-lane highway when it burst into flames on Monday afternoon,
officials say, possibly from a worker using a blow-torch to weld
part of the metal structure.
No injuries were reported but the fire and subsequent
collapse of the bridge forced authorities to close the
interstate in both directions, cutting off the main artery
between Southern California and Las Vegas, as well as other
destinations in Nevada and Utah.
Both northbound lanes of the freeway were reopened shortly
after 5 p.m., said San Bernardino Associated Governments
spokesman Tim Watkins.
"Crews are already working on the clean-up of the southbound
lanes in an effort to open that direction by tomorrow's morning
commute," Watkins said.
In the meantime, southbound cars and trucks were being
diverted around the closed section of highway using on- and
off-ramps, a process that created a miles-long back-up on the
desert highway.
Los Angeles TV stations showed long lines of cars and
interviewed frustrated drivers, although others took the
situation in stride.
"Look where you're at, you're in Southern California. If you
live in L.A., you're in traffic 24 hours a day anyway," driver
Mike Ingram told local KABC-TV.
The interchange being built over Interstate-15 was part of a
$59 million project that began in January of 2013 and was
scheduled for completion early next year. Watkins said it was
not yet clear how the collapse would affect that schedule.
According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors
Authority, more than one in four people who visit Las Vegas come
from Southern California, with an average of 42,000 cars
crossing the California-Nevada border on the I-15 each day.
There are few alternatives for drivers traveling across the
California desert between the two destinations.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, James
Dalgleish and Eric Walsh)