By Jim Forsyth and David Crowder
| SAN ANTONIO/EL PASO, Texas
SAN ANTONIO/EL PASO, Texas Jan 9 A British
businessman was sentenced in Texas on Wednesday to nearly three
years in prison for selling weapons parts to Iran in violation
of international sanctions.
Christopher Tappin, 66, was sentenced to 33 months in a
federal prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of aiding
the illegal export of defense articles from 2005 to 2007. The
sentence was the result of a plea agreement that prohibits
Tappin from appealing his conviction or his sentence.
That agreement could allow Tappin, the owner of a shipping
company, to serve part of his sentence in Britain.
"I look forward to returning home and being near my friends
and family, especially my sick wife," Tappin told reporters
after the sentencing in El Paso, Texas.
The wealthy businessman from Kent was convicted of trying to
sell components for Hawk Air Defense Missile Systems to Iran.
Prosecutors said that if the scheme had succeeded, Tappin stood
to collect a relatively modest profit of $11,000.
The six-year-long saga began when U.S. Homeland Security
Investigations agents learned of a plot to use phony freight
invoices and complicated cash transfers to attempt to send
zinc/silver oxide reserve batteries for the weapons systems to
Iran. Exporting the batteries from the United States requires a
license or written authorization from the U.S. State Department.
"Those who violate federal law for monetary gain, and in the
process put the national security of the United States and its
allies at risk, will face prosecution and punishment for their
callous disregard for the public's safety," U.S. Attorney Robert
Pitman said following the sentencing.
Tappin was also ordered on Wednesday to pay a fine of
$11,357.
He spent two years fighting extradition from Britain to the
United States until he exhausted his appeals. Since his
extradition in February 2012 to face the charges, he has been in
and out of custody.
Two associates in the plot were also arrested and have been
sentenced to prison terms of 20 months and 24 months.