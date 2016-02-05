By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 5 U.S. and British officials are
discussing possible avenues for UK spy agencies and police to be
able to directly ask U.S.-based media companies to turn over
email and online chat records from people under UK
investigation, U.S. officials said on Friday.
As governments and online companies struggle to find a
balance between privacy and law enforcement concerns, three U.S.
officials confirmed a bilateral deal was under discussion
between close allies the United States and Britain.
The Washington Post reported talks were focused on letting
UK agencies, such as counter-intelligence agency MI5, serve
"production orders" on U.S. firms demanding data for what the
Post called "live intercepts" in inquiries involving UK
citizens.
The Post said UK agencies might also be able to ask U.S.
companies to turn over stored data, such as emails.
The Post quoted a U.S. official saying UK nationals,
including criminals, are using U.S. data providers such as
Google, Facebook and Hotmail, making it
difficult for foreign agencies to get legal access to data
needed for criminal and counter-terrorism investigations.
The United States and Britain are discussing a deal that
would "make cross-border requests for certain electronic
communications data for law enforcement and national security
purposes more effective and efficient, while still protecting
privacy and civil liberties," a senior U.S. official told
Reuters.
A U.S. government source, who asked for anonymity on
sensitive legal issues, said U.S. law now generally bars
communication and social media companies from complying with
foreign governments' data requests. This is the case even though
criminal inquiries often hinge on cross-border communications.
As a result, the source told Reuters, U.S. firms approached
by foreign government may face a tough choice: cooperate and
break U.S. law or ignore the request and comply with U.S. law.
Representative Adam Schiff, top Democrat on the House
Intelligence Committee, said Congress should keep a sharp eye on
any privacy and civil liberties issues that arise, "including
making sure these British orders do not cover U.S. persons or
individuals within the U.S., do not permit bulk collection, and
have due process protections that meet high standards."
The Post said it had reviewed a copy of a negotiating
document on the subject. The newspaper said that under the new
procedures which are being discussed between London and
Washington, the British government would not be able to obtain
records of Americans if a U.S. citizen or resident's name
surfaced during the course of a U.K investigation.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and James Dalgleish)