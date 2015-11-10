By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 9 The former chief executive
officer of a New York brokerage pleaded guilty on Monday to
obstructing a regulatory examination by having falsified
invoices provided to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
personnel.
Charles Moore, who had headed Crucible Capital Group Inc,
pleaded guilty to one of the three counts he faced in an
indictment filed in federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors
said.
His plea came more than a year after his initial arrest in
August 2014, and just weeks before he was set to face trial on
Dec. 2.
Under his plea agreement, Moore, 63, agreed not to appeal
any prison term of 1-1/2 years or less. His sentencing is
scheduled for Feb. 18.
"Moore's deceit, which included providing falsified
documents to the SEC, has criminal consequences, and he now
awaits sentencing for his acknowledged wrongdoing," Manhattan
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.
A lawyer for Moore, of East Brunswick, New Jersey, declined
comment.
According to prosecutors, Crucible held itself out as an
investment banking "boutique" that helped small businesses raise
money, and shared offices, employees and expenses with Angelic
Holdings LLC, an unregistered affiliate that Moore also ran.
In 2013, the SEC opened a regulatory examination of Crucible
to explore, among other issues, the accuracy of net capital
figures the firm supplied in monthly reports to the agency.
Prosecutors said that in responding to a request for
invoices to Angelic for Crucible-related expenses, Moore caused
a Crucible employee to create falsified invoices to deliver to
the SEC.
The goal, according to prosecutors, was to hide the extent
of Crucible's debts and make the firm's net capital figures
appear accurate, prosecutors said.
The case is U.S. v. Moore, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00648.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Peter
Cooney)