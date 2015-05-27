NEW YORK May 27 Steven Dudash, like most
brokers, spends a lot of time making it easier for his clients
to retire. This summer, though, his plan is to make it easier
for older brokers to retire.
After starting IHT Wealth Management in Chicago in June with
six brokers, Dudash says he will buy four businesses from
retiring brokers in coming months. The acquisitions will boost
the assets his firm looks after to more than $800 million.
The 38-year-old Dudash, and brokers around his age, have a
lot of businesses to choose from. Of the 300,000 brokers now
working in the United States, nearly 35 percent are over
55. Between those Baby Boomers, and others looking to retire in
coming years, some 40 percent of brokers will try to sell their
businesses before 2022, according to research firm Cerulli
Associates.
"(Buying) retiring advisors will be a huge part of the
business moving forward," said Dudash, who now has 19 brokers at
IHT and said he gets three calls a week from older advisers
seeking to discuss selling their businesses.
Buyers close to Dudash's age have been in business long
enough to be able to afford to buy a competitor, and they are
young enough to wring substantial income in years to come from
the businesses they are buying.
For brokers born during the Baby Boom -- from the mid 1940's
through the early 1960's -- finding someone like Dudash to buy
their business is an increasingly urgent matter. Just 26 percent
of brokers are in the younger half of Generation X.
With so many older brokers looking to sell to so few younger
ones, wealth management will likely end up being a much more
concentrated industry in the future, with a smaller number of
mega-brokers handling large numbers of assets, industry experts
said.
It also means that retiring brokers are likely to get less
money for their businesses the longer they wait.
For the brokers buying from their older counterparts, it's a
good time to get new customers: New clients have become tougher
to win in recent years, as more investors push to cut expenses
by managing their own money, or by getting automated advice from
platforms like Wealthfront or Betterment.
FINANCIERS
It's also a good time for niche banks and private equity
firms that finance these deals for buyers. Live Oak, a bank
based in Wilmington, North Carolina, with about $680 million of
assets as of the end of March, launched an adviser lending
division in 2012.
A typical loan to fund the purchase of a senior adviser's
business is about $800,000, said Jason Carroll, who heads the
division. As of April 30, Live Oak had made a total of $175
million in loans. By the end of May, Carroll expects its volume
will top $200 million.
Over the last year, brokers have been able to sell their
businesses for two to 2.5 times annual revenue, if they have
desirable qualities such as younger clients and accounts that
generate steady revenue, Carroll said. An adviser who manages
about $75 million of assets and generates $750,000 of annual
revenue could sell his or her book of business for at least $1.5
million. [ID: nL2N0QI2MC]
Private equity firm Lightyear Capital, which built Cetera
Financial Group from a series of acquisitions made starting in
2008, sold the combined business in 2014 for $1.15 billion.
Lightyear did not disclose how much it paid for Cetera's
constituent businesses. It remains active in as an investor in
wealth management firms - it bought a majority stake in the
Minneapolis-based independent firm Wealth Enhancement Group last
month.
Banks, historically among the biggest buyers of wealth
management firms, are also showing interest in the deals. In
2014, banks bought 47 registered investment advisors and trust
companies, twice as many as in 2013, according to the mergers &
acquisitions consulting firm, Silver Lane Advisors. In one of
the biggest, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce bought
Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management in Chicago for $210
million.
Prices for brokers' businesses are likely to fall in the
future as clients get older and begin withdrawing money from
their accounts. Most advisers have not prepared to sell their
business. Roughly a third of U.S. brokers have a succession
plan, and only 17 percent have created a binding agreement,
according to a study by SEI Advisor Network.
Many will try to sell only after they realize their business
is depreciating, potentially flooding the market, said Mark
Hurley, CEO of Fiduciary Network, which has bought minority
stakes in 17 wealth management firms.
However, not every broker nearing retirement age can commit
to selling his or her business, Hurley said. Many have trouble
letting go.
"A lot of owners can't get through the grieving process,"
said Hurley.
