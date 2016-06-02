(Adds comment from U.S. Secretary of Labor Thomas E. Perez and
By Suzanne Barlyn
June 2 The financial services industry, the U.S.
Chamber Of Commerce and other Wall Street-affiliated groups have
filed a legal challenge to the U.S. Department of Labor's new
rule on retirement advice, the groups said on Thursday.
The lawsuit, filed late Wednesday at the U.S. District Court
in Dallas, challenges the fiduciary standard rule that requires
financial brokers who sell retirement products to put clients'
best interests ahead of the firm's bottom line.
The Labor Department rule "makes saving for retirement more
difficult for the very same savers it seeks to protect," said
the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
(SIFMA), a plaintiff in the lawsuit, in a statement.
Other plaintiffs include the Financial Services Institute,
Financial Services Roundtable and Insured Retirement Institute.
The language in the new rule, effective in 2018, is tougher
than a previous rule that only required brokers to ensure that
products are "suitable." Some brokerages have said they would no
longer advise smaller investors because of the rule since those
accounts would not be sufficiently profitable.
The complaint asks the court to invalidate the rule and
block the Labor Department from enforcing it, said Eugene
Scalia, a Washington-based lawyer at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
LLP, who represents the plaintiffs.
"Today, a handful of industry groups and lobbyists are suing
for the right to put their own financial self-interests ahead of
the best interests of their customers," U.S. Secretary of Labor
Thomas Perez said in a statement.
Supporters of the rule say it would curb conflicts of
interest among brokers who recommend products that generate more
lucrative commissions and fees for their firms, instead of
acting in clients' best interests.
The groups contend that the Labor Department, which oversees
U.S. retirement plan regulation, exceeded its powers because it
does not have regulatory or enforcement authority over
individual retirement accounts (IRAs), Scalia said. The U.S.
Treasury Department is the proper overseer, Scalia said.
The lawsuit also challenges a provision that allows
investors to enforce the rule by filing class action lawsuits if
they believe brokers did not act in their best interests.
Scalia, son of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin
Scalia, has won several challenges against tighter U.S.
financial regulations.
The final Labor Department rule did include compromises on a
range of provisions that came from wrangling with the industry
for around six years.
Unlike the draft proposal, for example, the final rule does
not restrict brokers from pushing proprietary products,
splitting revenue with creators of funds they promote, or
recommending risky, high-fee investments in alternative assets
and certain annuities.
The lawsuit drew barbs from consumer groups.
"If Wall Street really cared about Main Street it would
already act in its clients' best interest, rather than secretly
pocketing tens of billions of dollars from hardworking Americans
just trying to save for a decent retirement," said Dennis
Kelleher, president and chief executive of Better Markets, a
Wall Street reform group, in a statement.
Kelleher criticized the filing of the lawsuit in Texas,
which set the stage for an appeal to the 5th Circuit U.S. Court
of Appeals, viewed by many legal experts as perhaps the most
conservative.
In November, the 5th Circuit it ruled 2-to-1 against
President Barack Obama's plan to protect millions of
undocumented immigrants from deportation.
Business groups and several states including Texas, Oklahoma
and Arkansas, have also filed legal challenges in the 5th
Circuit to two separate Obama administration rules concerning
union campaigns, and lawsuits are expected over a new rule
extending mandatory overtime pay to more than 4 million U.S.
workers.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert, Daniel Weissner and
