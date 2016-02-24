Feb 24 Staffers at the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and the U.S. Labor Department clashed over a
controversial plan to curb potential conflicts of interest among
brokers who give retirement advice, Senate panel Republicans
said in a report on Wednesday.
Evidence of the discord between the two agencies is likely
to be seized on by critics of the controversial proposal,
proposed by the Labor Department, which regulates retirement
plan advice. The plan would require brokers to act in clients'
best interests when advising about individual retirement
accounts (IRAs), a savings vehicle for millions of investors.
But the Department, in developing the proposal, rejected
numerous recommendations from the SEC, the U.S. Treasury
Department, and other agencies, wrote Republican Senator Ron
Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and
Governmental Affairs Committee, in a 39-page report released on
Wednesday.
The Labor Department's plan has been in play for more than
five years. On Jan. 29, the White House's Office of Management
and Budget said it had received the department's final proposed
rule. The White House does not have an exact time frame for
implementing the rule, a spokesman said at the time.
Under the plan, brokers would have to act in clients' best
interests, or as "fiduciaries," when advising about IRAs.
Brokers now must recommend investments that are "suitable,"
based on factors such as investors' ages. But they can receive
significant fees when advising clients to "roll over" assets
from employer-sponsored retirement plans into IRAs.
Many Republicans and some Democrats oppose the plan, saying
it would drive up customers' costs and curb commissions. The
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and other
trade groups have called for the OMB to conduct a comprehensive
analysis of the rule's potential costs and benefits.
'STOP EMAILING ME'
Part of the Senate panel's report focused on July 31, 2012
emails between Labor Department economist Keith Bergstresser and
SEC economist Matthew Kozora. They discussed types of improper
broker activity that the rule should measure: conflicts of
interest or impact on investment returns.
"I hate to break it to you, but you're wrong," Bergstresser
wrote to Kozora, according to the report. "People do not respond
to fees or any other costs, but they do chase returns."
"You keep circling back to the same statements, many or
which are unsupported conjectures on your part," Bergstresser
later wrote to Kozora. "If you have nothing new to bring up,
please stop emailing me about this topic," Bergstresser wrote.
"I am also now utterly confused as to what the purpose of
the proposed DOL rule is then, if not to limit advisor conflicts
when providing retirement advice," Kozora later wrote.
The Labor Department "prioritized the expeditious completion
of the rulemaking process at the expense of thoughtful
deliberation," the report said. Senator Johnson also faced
"continuous obstruction" from the Department, which did not
respond to requests for details about its White House
communications, the report said.
Individual retirement accounts accounted for $7.3 trillion,
or 30 percent, of U.S. retirement assets in September, according
to trade group Investment Company Institute.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)