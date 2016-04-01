By Lisa Lambert and Tariro Mzezewa
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 1 The Obama
administration will release a long-awaited proposal on
retirement advice on Wednesday, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
At an event at the Center for American Progress think tank,
the U.S. government will unveil its proposed rule requiring
brokers who provide retirement advice to follow a "fiduciary"
standard of putting clients' interests before their own.
The proposal aims to end potential conflicts of interest by
brokers who advise on individual retirement accounts and to
protect consumers from buying unnecessary investment products.
Required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, the
rule has followed a tortuous path toward fruition.
Financial companies and lawmakers have worried that the
rule's requirements could drive up costs and keep middle- and
low-income people from being able to afford retirement services.
The Labor Department, which regulates retirement plan
advice, withdrew its initial proposal in 2011 after criticism
from the financial services and insurance industries and leaders
in both political parties.
A new version was proposed a year ago after a nudge from
President Barack Obama and discussions with the industry and
lawmakers, who considered blocking funds needed for a standard.
In January, the Labor Department finished work on the rule
and sent it to the White House's Office of Management and Budget
for review.
Even though the text was not released, both Washington and
Wall Street have been preparing for a possible fight over the
latest version. Last month, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said it
is prepared to sue the federal government if it finds the rule
unworkable.
"The DOL has been very prudent about how they've gone about
this in trying to make their rule litigation-proof, but
opponents will sue in court," said Scott Puritz, managing
director of retirement services firm Rebalance IRA.
Despite publicly opposing the rule, many money managers have
privately been preparing for its release for several months.
Firms including LPL Financial Holdings have been cutting fees
and reducing the amounts clients can hold in their brokerage
accounts, all in preparation for the rule.
"The advice I've been giving broker-dealers and advisers is
to get in front of the rule and explain it to clients now
because after the rule is out, they'll sound defensive," said
John Anderson who works with financial advisers at SEI Advisor
Network, part of at SEI Investments Co..
The Labor Department and Center for American Progress did
not respond to requests for comment.
