By Suzanne Barlyn and Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON, April 6
WASHINGTON, April 6 The Obama administration on
Wednesday unveiled its final version of a retirement advice rule
aimed at ensuring that broker-dealers put their clients'
interests ahead of their own profits, though the rule was
softened in response to industry complaints.
The rule, requiring broker-dealers who provide advice to
follow a "fiduciary standard," will go into full effect on Jan.
1, 2018, according to the Labor Department.
The rule aims to end potential conflicts of interest by
brokers who advise on individual retirement accounts and to
protect consumers from buying unnecessary investment products
that line brokers' pockets.
Brokers, under the rule, would have to act in clients' best
interests when advising about IRAs. Industry rules have long
required brokers to recommend investments that are "suitable,"
based on factors such as an investor's ages and risk tolerance.
But brokers can receive significant fees when clients "roll
over" assets from employer-sponsored retirement plans into IRAs.
The Labor Department, which regulates retirement plan
advice, withdrew its initial proposal for the rule in 2011 after
widespread criticism.
Last year, it introduced a new draft that raised alarms at
financial services firms, which said its requirements would
drive up costs and put affordable retirement advice out of reach
for lower- and middle-income people.
The draft proposed giving brokerages eight months to comply,
a deadline that firms said was unrealistic, and also listed
types of assets that advisers could recommend.
That list was eliminated in the final version, mostly due to
concerns from the financial industry, the Labor Department said.
The final version also allows advisers to recommend some
in-house investment products, branded with their firms' names,
as well as insurance products such as variable and indexed
annuities.
Brokerages and many U.S. lawmakers were also concerned about
a requirement that brokers sign "best-interest contracts" with
clients at initial meetings. The document was to include
investment projections, fee disclosures and other detailed
information.
While the contracts remain in place under the final rule,
they can now be as short as a paragraph, Labor Secretary Thomas
Perez said, and can be signed later along with other paperwork
when customers open accounts.
The final version also loosened compensation guidelines,
allowing advisers to collect "common types of compensation,"
such as commissions and revenue-sharing, where brokerages
receive payments from mutual-fund companies to help promote
products.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)