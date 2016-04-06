(Adds background)
WASHINGTON, April 6 The sole Republican member
of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Michael Piwowar,
expressed deep skepticism about a retirement advice rule that
the Labor Department released on Wednesday, a sign of potential
conflict over the long-awaited regulation.
"I am disappointed that the rule announced today seems to
ignore the chorus of voices that questioned whether it will
restrict middle-class families' and minority communities' access
to professional financial advice by making retirement advice
unaffordable," Piwowar, an SEC commissioner, said in a
statement. "I am fearful that those concerns, which were widely
and bipartisanly held, will prove to be true once the rule
becomes effective."
The SEC, the country's chief securities regulator has been
crafting its own rule on retirement advice for years. Some
lawmakers and industry members had said that the Labor
Department, which oversees retirement laws, should hold off
until that rule was finalized.
Under the Labor rule that takes full effect Jan. 1, 2018,
brokers would have to follow a fiduciary standard, acting in
clients' best interests when advising about retirement accounts.
It aims to end potential conflicts of interest by brokers who
advise on individual retirement accounts, and to protect
consumers from buying unnecessary investment products.
But after a draft was released last year, members of both
political parties, along with financial services firms,
expressed concern that the rule would drive up costs and put
professional advice out of reach for middle and lower-income
people.
