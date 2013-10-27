WASHINGTON Oct 27 Rapper Chris Brown was
arrested and charged with assault in Washington early on Sunday
after getting into a fight with a man outside a hotel near the
White House, police said.
Brown was charged with felony assault at 4:25 a.m. (0825
GMT) after the altercation outside the W Hotel, a few hundred
yards (meters) from the White House, Officer Anthony Clay of the
Metropolitan Police Department said.
Another man involved in the fight, Christopher Hollosy, was
arrested on the same charge. News reports referred to the second
individual as Brown's bodyguard. Clay said he could not confirm
Hollosy's relationship with Brown.
The victim was taken to the hospital, Clay said.
Brown has been on probation since 2009 for assaulting
Rihanna, his then girlfriend, and the new arrest could
complicate that parole.
This was revoked over the summer after Brown was charged
with a hit-and-run traffic accident in Los Angeles, but
reinstated after he agreed to another 1,000 hours of community
labor.
The Los Angeles County Attorney's office has accused Brown
of cutting corners of his community labor sentence, which he was
allowed to complete in his home state of Virginia.
