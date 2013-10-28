(Warning: Language in seventh paragraph may be offensive to
some readers)
(Adds plea of not guilty)
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON Oct 28 R&B singer Chris Brown
pleaded not guilty on Monday to a charge of misdemeanor assault
as a result of a fight on Sunday outside a Washington hotel, the
latest legal run-in for the Grammy-winner.
Brown, 24, was arrested early on Sunday outside the upscale
W Hotel, a few hundred yards from the White House. Another man
involved in the fight, Christopher Hollosy, 35, described in
court documents as Brown's bodyguard, was also arrested and
charged with assault.
Brown faces a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000
fine if convicted.
Brown, known for hits including "Deuces" and "Look at Me
Now," appeared handcuffed in District of Columbia Superior
Court, where a defense lawyer entered the not guilty plea on his
behalf.
The judge set a preliminary hearing for Nov. 25.
A Metropolitan Police Department incident report said two
women asked Brown to be in a photo with them outside the hotel.
He objected when Parker Adams, 20, of Beltsville, Maryland,
tried to get in the picture.
"I'm not down with that gay shit," Brown said, according to
the report. "I feel like boxing."
Brown, in Washington for a nightclub appearance on Saturday,
punched Adams in the face, and Hollosy did the same, according
to the report. Hollosy then pulled Brown by the arm to the
singer's tour bus, the report said.
Adams had "swelling and bruising to the nasal area" with
apparent broken bones, the report said. Medics took him to a
hospital for treatment.
Brown has been on probation since 2009 after assaulting pop
singer Rihanna, his then-girlfriend. Brown's probation was
revoked over the summer after he was charged in a hit-and-run
traffic accident in Los Angeles, but reinstated after he agreed
to another 1,000 hours of community labor.
The Los Angeles District Attorney's office has accused Brown
of cutting corners on his community labor sentence, which he was
allowed to complete in his home state of Virginia.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta and Ken Wills)