Rapper Chris Brown was due in a local Washington, D.C. court on Monday to face a felony assault charge stemming from a fight outside a hotel, the latest legal run-in for the Grammy-winning singer.

Brown, 24, was arrested early on Sunday outside the upscale W Hotel, a few hundred yards from the White House. Another man involved in the fight, Christopher Hollosy, 35, described in news reports as Brown's bodyguard, was also arrested and charged with felony assault.

Brown, known for hits including "Deuces" and "Look at Me Now," was set to appear in District of Columbia Superior Court Monday afternoon, after arraignments begin at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), a court spokeswoman said.

A call to Brown's attorney was not immediately returned.

A Metropolitan Police Department incident report said two women asked Brown to be in a photo with them outside the hotel. He objected when Parker Adams, 20, of Beltsville, Maryland, tried to get in the picture.

"I'm not down with that gay shit," Brown said, according to the report. "I feel like boxing."

Brown, in Washington for a nightclub appearance on Saturday, punched Adams in the face, and Hollosy did the same.

Hollosy then pulled Brown by the arm to the singer's tour bus, according to the report.

Adams had "swelling and bruising to the nasal area" with apparent broken bones, the report said. Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Brown has been on probation since 2009 after assaulting pop singer Rihanna, his then-girlfriend, and the new arrest could complicate the parole. Brown's parole was revoked over the summer after he was charged in a hit-and-run traffic accident in Los Angeles, but reinstated after he agreed to another 1,000 hours of community labor.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office has accused Brown of cutting corners on his community labor sentence, which he was allowed to complete in his home state of Virginia. (Editing by Scott Malone and Jeffrey Benkoe)