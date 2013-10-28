By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 28 Editor's Note: Please note
language in 6th paragraph
Rapper Chris Brown was due in a local Washington, D.C. court
on Monday to face a felony assault charge stemming from a fight
outside a hotel, the latest legal run-in for the Grammy-winning
singer.
Brown, 24, was arrested early on Sunday outside the upscale
W Hotel, a few hundred yards from the White House. Another man
involved in the fight, Christopher Hollosy, 35, described in
news reports as Brown's bodyguard, was also arrested and charged
with felony assault.
Brown, known for hits including "Deuces" and "Look at Me
Now," was set to appear in District of Columbia Superior Court
Monday afternoon, after arraignments begin at 1 p.m. EDT (1700
GMT), a court spokeswoman said.
A call to Brown's attorney was not immediately returned.
A Metropolitan Police Department incident report said two
women asked Brown to be in a photo with them outside the hotel.
He objected when Parker Adams, 20, of Beltsville, Maryland,
tried to get in the picture.
"I'm not down with that gay shit," Brown said, according to
the report. "I feel like boxing."
Brown, in Washington for a nightclub appearance on Saturday,
punched Adams in the face, and Hollosy did the same.
Hollosy then pulled Brown by the arm to the singer's tour
bus, according to the report.
Adams had "swelling and bruising to the nasal area" with
apparent broken bones, the report said. Medics took him to a
local hospital for treatment.
Brown has been on probation since 2009 after assaulting pop
singer Rihanna, his then-girlfriend, and the new arrest could
complicate the parole. Brown's parole was revoked over the
summer after he was charged in a hit-and-run traffic accident in
Los Angeles, but reinstated after he agreed to another 1,000
hours of community labor.
The Los Angeles District Attorney's office has accused Brown
of cutting corners on his community labor sentence, which he was
allowed to complete in his home state of Virginia.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Jeffrey Benkoe)