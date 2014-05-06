(Adds new groups joining boycott, clarifies law in paragraph 4)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. May 6 The City of Beverly
Hills will vote on Tuesday on whether to pressure the government
of Brunei to divest the Beverly Hills Hotel, the pink-hued haunt
of the Hollywood set, after the small country's enactment of
sharia law prompted protests.
Comedians Ellen DeGeneres and Jay Leno and British
entrepreneur Richard Branson have been the most prominent
figures to advocate shunning the hotel and its bungalows, a
favored locale for the Hollywood elite since it opened a century
ago.
Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse said last week the city
council would vote at its Tuesday meeting on a resolution urging
the Brunei government to divest its ownership of the hotel and
condemning the country's laws.
Brunei, a former British protectorate of about 400,000 run
by Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, last week became the first East
Asian country to adopt Islamic law. Sharia's criminal law allows
the punishment of offenses like sodomy and adultery with the
death penalty, including by stoning.
The laws will be introduced in phases in the energy-rich
country nestled between two Malaysian states on the island of
Borneo, with the harshest penalties going into effect in two
years.
The U.S. government has been largely silent on the issue
until Tuesday, when the State Department told reporters that the
ambassador to Brunei had privately relayed concerns to the
government there about the law.
In the last few days, several organizations have canceled
events at the hotel, including the Motion Picture & Television
Fund's annual star-studded "Night Before the Oscars" charity
event and the Feminist Majority Foundation's annual Global
Women's Rights Awards.
More groups joined the boycott Tuesday, including the
International Women's Media Foundation, which pulled its October
ceremony for the Courage in Journalism Awards from the hotel.
Gay rights advocacy group Human Rights Campaign called on
the hotel's owner to stop promoting special services at the
hotel for same-sex weddings, now legal in California.
"This is the height of hypocrisy, and we must ensure that
profits from LGBT weddings in the U.S. stop going to a regime
that could soon start executing its LGBT citizens," the group's
president Chad Griffin said in a statement.
The Beverly Hills Hotel and nearby Hotel Bel-Air are part of
the Dorchester Collection of luxury hotels that are owned by the
Brunei Investment Agency, an arm of the Brunei government.
Christopher Cowdray, the chief executive of the London-based
Dorchester Collection, said those protesting have ignored local
hotels owned by countries with poor human rights records and
that a boycott would ultimately hurt the local economy most.
"There are other hotel companies in this city that are owned
by Saudi Arabia ... you know, your shirt probably comes from a
country which has human rights issues," said Cowdray from
Beverly Hills.
"So to single out the Beverly Hills Hotel, the Dorchester
Collection, and in particular our employees, I feel is very
unjust."
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that while
a boycott is an acceptable way for private citizens to express
themselves, "we don't take a position on this specific effort."
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey and Colin Sims; Editing by Mary
Milliken and Eric Walsh)