(Adds fatality, details throughout; byline; changes dateline
from Los Angeles)
By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO, Sept 24 California firefighters
battled to contain a brush fire on Monday that has damaged or
destroyed at least 30 homes, forced dozens of others evacuated
and claimed one life east of San Diego near the U.S.-Mexico
border.
The body of an unidentified man was found on Monday in the
charred rubble of a house after authorities said they were
searching for an 82-year-old man who resides in the area and was
reported missing.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
declined to immediately confirm that the missing man turned up
as a fatality.
But a neighbor who spoke to Reuters by telephone, Bob
Gookin, said sheriff's deputies have been inside the scorched
ruins of the missing man's home, and he believes they had found
a body.
"His truck is pretty distinctive and it's parked out front,"
Gookin said. "It's the house down from us, next to the Boot Hill
Ranch."
The so-called Shockey Fire erupted near the Campo Indian
Reservation in southeastern San Diego County at midday on Sunday
and has scorched at least 2,000 acres (800 hectares) of dry
brush, authorities said.
By Monday afternoon, crews had managed to carve containment
lines around 10 percent of the fire's perimeter, CalFire
incident manager Rick Vogt said.
The origin of the fire was under investigation, but Blanca
Mercado, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Forestry
and Fire Protection, said officials are looking into the
possibility that the blaze started in Mexico.
Property losses from Sunday in the fire zone, about 50 miles
east (80 km) of San Diego, are estimated at more than 20 houses
and 15 other buildings destroyed, with about 10 other dwellings
damaged, Mercado said.
The overall area is sparsely populated with clusters of
homes and ranches scattered throughout.
Mercado said Sunday evacuation orders remain in effect and
fire managers were expecting hot, dry Santa Ana winds from the
desert to gust up to 25 miles per hour (40 kph) later in the
day.
Gookin, who breeds Clydesdale horses with his wife on their
property, said he returned to his ranch after a close call with
the flames.
"The fire went right past us," he said. "We drove our golf
cart up and watched it come up over a ridge to the west. ... It
went down through the church camp across the road and burned up
the house on Boot Hill Ranch and then on down the road."
As of Monday, 18 fire crews consisting of nearly 400
personnel were assigned to the blaze, along with six airplane
tankers, six water-dropping helicopters and five bulldozers,
Mercado said.
A local high school was turned into an emergency shelter for
evacuees, but 50 to 60 residents displaced by the fire turned up
instead at the Golden Acorn Casino to wait out the blaze, casino
employee Diana Shea said. The casino parking lot was being used
as a staging area for fire crews.
"We canceled bingo and put people in the bingo room," Shea
said. "It's cool and comfortable."
(Additional reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Doina Chiacu
and Eric Beech)