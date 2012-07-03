By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES, July 3 Prosecutors declined to
charge former U.S. Commerce Secretary John Bryson on Tuesday
over his role in two Los Angeles-area car crashes on the same
day in June after blood tests showed he had only low levels of a
sleep aid in his system at the time.
Bryson was found unconscious behind the wheel of his Lexus
on June 9 after he twice crashed into the
same car in San Gabriel, California, left the scene of that
accident and later collided with a Honda Accord in nearby
Rosemead.
The 68-year-old former energy company executive, who
regained consciousness at the scene and was treated at a
hospital, resigned in a letter to President Barack Obama less
than two weeks later, citing a seizure he said he had suffered
on that day.
Bryson had therapeutic levels of the prescription drug
Ambien in his system at the time, but forensic technicians were
unable to determine if the medication played a role in the
crashes, a Los Angeles County prosecutor said in a document
explaining the decision not to charge him.
Deputy District Attorney Deborah Kass said the ex-cabinet
official appeared "disoriented" both at the scene and in the
hospital and was treated by the admitting doctor and a
neurologist. Toxicology tests turned up no alcohol or controlled
substances.
"Both treating doctors agree that suspect was suffering from
confusion following a seizure and crashed as a result," Kass
wrote in the report.
"Based on doctors' opinions, there is insufficient evidence
to show knowing failure to provide personal information for hit
and run," she said. "Further, based on blood test and medical
condition, there is insufficient evidence to prove driving under
the influence."
San Gabriel police had submitted their case against Bryson
to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Monday,
recommending that he be charged with felony hit and run for
leaving the scene of the first crash.
A police spokesman declined to specify the evidence cited
against Bryson, but said detectives had included the toxicology
tests and his medical records in the file they gave to
prosecutors.
Bryson, who had run the Commerce department for less than a
year at the time of the accidents, had been alone in his car and
authorities had initially said there was no indication alcohol
or drugs played a role in the collisions.
He took and passed a breath-based alcohol test at the site
of the second collision, police said.
Passengers in the other cars had no major injuries, but the
incident raised questions about his health and leadership as
Obama courts business leaders in his bid to win a second term in
November.
Bryson is a former chief executive of Edison International
, a public utility holding company headquartered in
Rosemead, California. He had served as Obama's secretary of
commerce since October 2011.