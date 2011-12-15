* Says jobs needed to revive consumer demand
* Scolds China for "ignoring" many trade rules
* Commerce will restructure agency to boost exports
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 U.S. Commerce Secretary John
Bryson urged corporate America on Thursday to open its
pocketbook and start making the investments necessary to put
millions of Americans back to work.
"Having run a large business, I understand that if you've
got cash available, it can be tempting to sit on it," the
former chief executive of Edison International, a California
utility, said in a speech at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
But "consumer demand will never rebound until more
Americans have good jobs. The kind of jobs that build the
skills that will let them keep learning - and earning - for a
lifetime," Bryson said.
In his first major speech since becoming commerce secretary
in October, Bryson acknowledged there were plenty of reasons
for companies to be cautious with funds, ranging from economic
turmoil in Europe to "dysfunction in Washington."
But at a time when protesters in cities across the country
are denouncing "corporate agreed," Bryson appealed to both the
companies' patriotism and pragmatism.
"America needs you to put people back to work. ... The
second compelling reason for businesses to act boldly on jobs
and investment is because that's what our economic competitors
around the world are doing," he said.
Companies in China, Brazil and India are part of "the same
troubled global economy, but they're not backing down."
Bryson also touted a program called SelectUSA aimed at
encouraging more foreign companies to invest in the United
States, and said the Commerce Department was creating a
"National Program Office" to promote advanced manufacturing.
President Barack Obama appointed Bryson earlier this week
to co-chair the White House Office of Manufacturing Policy.
CHINA 'IGNORING MANY TRADE RULES'
On the trade front, Bryson had tough words for China, which
on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its entry into the
World Trade Organization and infuriated U.S. politicians on
Wednesday by slapping duties on American cars it said were
unfairly priced or subsidized.
"The United States has reached a point where we cannot
quietly accept China ignoring many of the trade rules. China
still substantially subsidizes its own companies, discriminates
against foreign companies and has poor intellectual property
protections," Bryson said.
Bryson, along with U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk, was
in China last month for the annual U.S.-China Joint Commission
on Commerce and Trade meeting, where Chinese officials promised
new steps to address U.S. concerns in areas ranging from
software piracy to agriculture.
"But we must see follow-through. We cannot rely just on
words. We need time frames and concrete results. Anything short
of that will be unacceptable," Bryson said.
To help meet Obama's goal of doubling exports by 2014, the
Commerce Department will restructure its foreign commercial
service to focus more on China and other fast-growing markets
like India and Brazil, he said.
The Obama administration will also continue its work on
reforming "outdated export control laws," which thwart exports
of many high-technology goods, he said.