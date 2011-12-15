WASHINGTON Dec 15 U.S. Commerce Secretary John
Bryson on Thursday urged corporate America to open its
pocketbook and start making the investments necessary to put
millions of Americans back to work.
"Having run a large business, I understand that if you've
got cash available, it can be tempting to sit on it," the
former chief executive of Edison International, a California
utility, said in a speech at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
But "consumer demand will never rebound until more
Americans have good jobs. The kind of jobs that build the
skills that will let them keep learning - and earning - for a
lifetime," Bryson said.
Bryson also unveiled a new program called SelectUSA aimed
at encouraging more foreign companies to invest in the United
States, and said the Commerce Department was creating a new
"National Program Office" to promote advanced manufacturing.
On the trade front, Bryson had tough words for China, which
on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its entry into the
World Trade Organization.
"The United States has reached a point where we cannot
quietly accept China ignoring many of the trade rules. China
still substantially subsidizes its own companies, discriminates
against foreign companies and has poor intellectual property
protections," Bryson said.