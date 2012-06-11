WASHINGTON, June 11 The White House said on
Monday it was concerned about weekend traffic crashes involving
Commerce Secretary John Bryson and about "health-related issues"
that played a role in the incident.
"We're still in the process of gathering information on it,"
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters. Bryson has been
cited for one hit-and-run car crash amid a broader investigation
int o two collisions near his southern California home on
Saturday that his office has linked to a seizure.
Asked whether President Barack Obama was aware that Bryson
had a medical condition when he nominated him last year, Carney
said: "The president nominated Secretary Bryson to serve because
he felt he was capable of doing the job, and he has been an
effective secretary since he was confirmed."
He said White House chief of staff Jack Lew had spoken to
Bryson on Monday but that Obama had not.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)