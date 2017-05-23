CHICAGO May 23 U.S. farm groups on Tuesday
pushed back against President Donald Trump's proposal to slash
agriculture spending, viewing it as a fresh threat to a
struggling farm economy.
The White House on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to
federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the
next 10 years, including limits on federal subsidies for crop
insurance premiums. Congress has the final say on the
government's budget and lawmakers said the president's plan
stands little chance of passing.
U.S. Agriculture Department Secretary Sonny Perdue said
there was no "sugarcoating" the budget proposal, which could
lead to the elimination of 5,263 jobs at the department if
implemented, or about 5 percent of its workforce.
USDA requested $18 billion for department spending in fiscal
2018, down from $24 billion in 2017.
Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland overwhelmingly
supported Trump last November and are struggling with low crop
prices that are hurting incomes.
"This budget seems to really go after the people that got
the president elected," said Zack Clark, director of government
relations for the National Farmers Union.
Some of the biggest proposed cuts come from changes to the
crop insurance system, which many farmers rely on to keep their
operations running.
"It's clear that this budget was written without input from
farmers who would be severely affected," Ron Moore, president of
the American Soybean Association, said in a statement.
But changes in crop insurance that cause farmers to cut back
on plantings could provide relief to a global balance sheet
heavy with supplies. Falling production could pay off in the
long run by helping to lift prices, said Scott Irwin,
agricultural economist for the University of Illinois.
Trump's budget imposes a $40,000 limit on crop insurance
premium subsidies, which could prevent some farmers from
insuring their entire acreage. There is currently no limit.
Typically, farmers pay a portion of their insurance premiums
and USDA covers the rest, said Jeff Harrison, a lawyer who
represents the Crop Insurance Professionals Association.
"In practical terms, you're really going after full-time
farm families."
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, the ranking Democrat on the
Senate Agriculture Committee, said she would oppose the cuts,
which "would leave our farmers, families, and rural communities
vulnerable in tough times."
House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway and
Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, both
Republicans, said they "will fight to ensure farmers have a
strong safety net."
