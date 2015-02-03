(Adds comments from Lockheed, Boeing)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 2 The U.S. Air Force's fiscal
2016 budget plan earmarks $7.1 billion for space programs,
including a 10th Global Positioning System III satellite by
Lockheed Martin Corp, and sets the stage for future
competition for such satellites.
Lockheed won the contract to build GPS-III satellites in
2008, beating out Boeing Co, which had built earlier GPS
satellites. The program has since run into delays due to
technical challenges with a key sensor built by Exelis Inc
.
The Air Force had no immediate details on the potential
competition, how many satellites it would include, or when the
process would begin.
Lockheed said it would review the budget in the coming weeks
to understand the specific impact to its business. "We are
completely focused on the execution and performance on our
existing contract," said spokesman Chip Eschenfelder.
Boeing had no specific comment on the prospect of a GPS
competition, but said it remained focused on improving
productivity and lowering the cost of weapons systems.
The GPS system provides worldwide, 24-hour position,
navigation and timing information for military and civilian
users. The Air Force plans to buy a total of 27 GPS III
satellites.
The fiscal 2016 budget for the GPS program includes $673
million in research and development funding, and $265 million in
procurement funding for a total of $938 million, down from $1.02
billion in fiscal 2015.
If approved by Congress, the 2016 budget request would pay
for GPS III satellite 10, and continue work on a next-generation
ground control system being built by Raytheon Co. The
Raytheon program was restructured last year, doubling its cost.
The program is due to be reviewed by the Pentagon's chief
arms buyer this month.
No comment was immediately available from Lockheed or Boeing
about the potential competition.
The Air Force space budget also funds five launches under
the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle program, of which three
would be set aside for competition, according to an Air Force
spokeswoman.
The United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed and
Boeing, is the only provider of launches under the EELV program
at the moment, but the Air Force has said it expects to certify
privately held Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, to
compete for EELV contracts by mid-year.
The budget also begins funding for an effort aimed at ending
U.S. reliance on a Russian-built engine now used to power the
Atlas 5 rocket built by United Launch Alliance.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay and Alan
Crosby)