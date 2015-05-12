By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON May 12 The United States ended the
month of April with a budget surplus of $157 billion, a 47
percent jump from the same period last year, the U.S. Department
of the Treasury said on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had projected a surplus of $154.8
billion last month. The United States had a surplus of $107
billion in April 2014, according to Treasury's monthly budget
statement.
The current fiscal year-to-date budget stood at a deficit of
$283 billion at the end of last month. That was down 8 percent
from the same time last year when the government had a deficit
of $306 billion.
Receipts in April totaled $472 billion, up 14 percent from
the year-ago period, while outlays were $315 billion, a 3
percent increase from the same time last year.
