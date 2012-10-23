WASHINGTON Oct 23 The U.S. Army on Tuesday said
its ground vehicle procurement programs may escape significant
impact from mandatory additional budget cuts due to start taking
effect in January, since most of the programs are only in the
developmental phase at the moment.
Scott Davis, program executive officer for the Army's ground
combat systems, said most of the Army's ground vehicle programs
were not multi-year agreements or large-scale production
contracts, which limited the impact of across-the-board cuts.
"We're sort of in a transitional phase right now. We don't
have a large production stream," Davis told reporters at the
annual Association of the U.S. Army conference.
Automatic spending cuts totaling $1.2 trillion over the next
decade -- of which half would come from Pentagon accounts --
were mandated by Congress as part of a deal to raise the debt
ceiling for federal borrowing last year.
The White House last month said the cuts would result in a
9.4 percent cut in defense programs or $54.7 billion in fiscal
year 2013, which began Oct. 1, including $15.3 billion from
Pentagon procurement accounts.
Those cuts would come on top of $487 billion in reductions
to proposed military spending that are already on the books for
the next decade.
Arms industry executives and military leaders have been
pressing lawmakers to avert or at least delay the reductions
after they return to Washington following the November
elections.
During Monday's presidential debate, President Barack Obama
said the cuts set for next year "will not happen", sparking
surprise and skepticism from some Republicans who said Obama had
not presented a plan for avoiding the cuts.
Davis said there were few details available about how the
cuts could be avoided, but some additional reductions might be
"manageable" given the current state of several big programs,
including initial development of a new combat vehicle.
"I think it's manageable inside our portfolio from the
perspective that we're in developmental efforts and we may be
able to accommodate with adjustments," Davis told reporters.
The U.S. unit of BAE Systems Plc and General
Dynamics Corp won Army contracts in August 2011 to begin
working on technology development for a new Army infantry
fighting vehicle. The Army does not plan to move to the next
phase of that program until December 2013.
It has awarded smaller contracts to BAE and GD to work on
modifications of their existing Bradley Fighting Vehicles and
Abrams tanks.