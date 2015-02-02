(Fixes typo in "Monday" in first paragraph)
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON Feb 2 President Barack Obama asked
Congress to sign off on tens of millions more dollars on Monday
to bolster a beleaguered auto-safety agency that has been
criticized for responding too slowly to deadly vehicle defects.
Obama's proposal for the 2016 fiscal year would provide the
equivalent of 59 new employees for the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency has struggled to get a
handle on defective ignition switches by General Motors Co
and malfunctioning air bags by Takata Corp that
have been linked to at least 56 deaths.
Obama asked Congress to boost the agency's funding 9 percent
to $908 million in the next fiscal year, which starts on Oct. 1.
Much of that increase would go toward hiring additional
inspectors and more powerful data mining tools to spot possible
safety defects among the flood of reports the agency receives
each year.
The proposed increase in funding for NHSTA would more than
triple the amount budgeted for investigatins of safety defects,
to $31.3 million. That would enable the agency to set up an
outreach campaign aimed at encouraging more drivers to file
product-safety complaints.
Consumer complaints to NHTSA nearly doubled to 75,000 in
2014, and the new wave of recalls may lead to even more flaws
being discovered, NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind has said.
The office only has 12 employees responsible for identifying
possible safety defects.
Republicans who have often been reluctant to fund many of
Obama's domestic proposals signed off on an $11 million increase
for the agency last year.
But they have been unwilling to increase the maximum fine
that NHTSA can impose from $35 million to $300 million, as the
administration has asked. NHTSA fined GM $35 million in June for
failing to properly handle the ignition-switch recall, which
involved 2.6 million vehicles.
NHTSA also hit Honda with two fines totaling $70 million in
January for failing to report accident and warranty data.
(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by John Whitesides and
Jonathan Oatis)