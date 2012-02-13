WASHINGTON Feb 13 The U.S. Treasury wants
to change the composition of coins and merge offices that help
manage the government's finances in order to cut down on federal
costs, the Obama administration said in its budget proposal to
Congress on Monday.
Consolidating Treasury's Bureau of Public Debt, which
borrows money needed to operate the government, with the
department's Financial Management Service, which issues checks,
would save the government $36 million over five years.
The Obama administration also proposed legislation that
would give Treasury the authority to use cheaper materials to
make pennies and nickels, which currently cost twice as much as
their face value. No details were given about which cheaper
materials might be used.
(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Kenneth Barry)