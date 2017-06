Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) arrives for Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's classified briefing for the full U.S. Senate on President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey in Washington U.S., May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON The chairman of the U.S. Senate's Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Corker, said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's proposed budget for the State Department would not get through Congress.

"The budget that's been presented is not going to be the budget that we're going to deal with. It's not," Corker, a Republican, told a hearing of the committee attended by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)