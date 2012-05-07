* Panel to advance bill replacing January automatic cuts
* CBO boosts estimate of 10-year savings to $380 billion.
* Republicans stake out position for election, year-end
haggling
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, May 7 U.S. Republicans in the House
of Representatives on Monday will fire their first shots of the
next deficit-reduction battle, advancing legislation to cut
nearly $380 billion largely from social programs while
protecting defense spending.
The cuts to food stamps, child tax credits and Medicaid
healthcare for the poor, among others, are certain to stall in
the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate. But they stake out
Republicans' negotiating stance on replacing $1.2 trillion in
automatic, across-the-board spending cuts that are due to take
effect in January.
The "Sequester Replacement Act" authored by influential
House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan and expected to be
approved by the panel on Monday, also will underscore the deep
differences between Republican and Democratic spending
priorities as campaigns for November's elections gain momentum.
Already, House Democrats are pouncing on the effort as
hurting the poor, claiming that $35.8 billion in food stamp
reductions over 10 years will cut off 1.8 million people from
the nutrition assistance program.
"Democrats will continue to draw a strong contrast between
the lopsided Republican plan to protect tax breaks for powerful
special interests at the expense of the rest of America, and the
Democratic plan that takes a balanced approach to deficit
reduction," said Chris Van Hollen, the top House Budget
Committee Democrat.
The automatic spending cuts, of which $600 billion would
come from defense through 2022 - were part of last summer's
eleventh-hour deal to avert an historic U.S. debt default and
raise the federal borrowing cap. Congress agreed to $900 billion
in immediate cuts, but a bipartisan "supercommittee" failed in
its task to find $1.5 trillion in additional cuts over a decade.
As a result, the automatic cuts will launch in January 2013
in what many lawmakers call a "meat axe" approach to deficit
reduction. Democrats and the Obama administration agree with
Republicans on the need avoid this in favor of more thoughtful
measures. But they differ on how to do it.
Under the Republican plan, defense spending would actually
be $8 billion higher than levels agreed last August, rising to
$554 billion in 2013. The Republicans also want to exempt
veterans' health care and other benefits from automatic cuts.
The Republicans would make the rest of the required $1.2
trillion in required cuts through further cuts to discretionary
spending at a later date, presumably after November's elections.
Daniel Werfel, controller for the White House budget office,
told Ryan's committee recently that President Barack Obama would
only consider signing a replacement measure that offers
"balance," meaning spending cuts combined with new revenues such
as those proposed in Obama's February budget plan.
But the tax increases for the wealthy proposed by Obama,
along with some spending increases, make that budget a
non-starter for House Republicans.
"Unfortunately, it does become about the campaign," said
Marlin Stutzman, a freshman Republican congressman on the House
Budget and Agriculture committees. "The Republican Party is
going to go to the American people and say, 'We are already
showing that we're willing to tighten Washington's belt. The
Democrats are not.'"
BIGGER SAVINGS ESTIMATE
Ryan prescribed the plan to divert military spending cuts to
domestic spending in his controversial budget plan passed by the
House in March. He directed six House committees to come up with
$18.35 billion in savings for 2013 and $261 billion through
2022.
The Congressional Budget Office has since estimated these
savings to be lower initially -- $17.6 billion next year -- but
higher over the decade, at $379.7 billion.
In addition to the food stamp savings, the six committees
have proposed to eliminate social services grants to states and
kill tax credits associated with Obama's healthcare overhaul
law. Child tax credit refunds would be denied to those who
cannot produce a valid Social Security number - a move targeting
immigrants without U.S. work permits. And government employees
would have to contribute more to their pensions.
The Ryan bill also takes aim at financial reforms,
eliminating the government's powers to shut down large financial
institutions, as well as cutting funding for the new Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau. A tort reform plan to end frivolous
lawsuits included in the measure would lead to lower health care
costs, according the CBO.
Representative Tom Cole, a Republican on the Budget and
Appropriations committees, said he is willing to consider some
defense reductions, but the automatic cuts in January would put
a "disproportionate" burden on the military, requiring some cuts
to be shifted to domestic programs.
"There can be no sacred cows with a debt this massive," he
added.