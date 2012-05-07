* Panel advances measure to replace January automatic cuts
* CBO boosts estimate of 10-year savings to $380 billion.
* Republicans stake out position for election, year-end
haggling
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, May 7 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives fired their first shots of the next
deficit-reduction battle on Monday, advancing legislation to cut
nearly $380 billion largely from social programs while
protecting defense spending.
The cuts to food stamps, child tax credits and Medicaid
healthcare for the poor, among others, are certain to stall in
the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate. But they stake out
Republicans' negotiating stance on replacing $1.2 trillion in
automatic, across-the-board spending cuts that are due to take
effect in January.
The "Sequester Replacement Act" authored by influential
House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan and expected to be
taken up later this week by the full House, underscores the deep
differences between Republican and Democratic spending
priorities as campaigns for November's elections gain momentum.
House Democrats pounced on the effort as hurting the poor,
claiming that $35.8 billion in food stamp reductions over 10
years will cut off 1.8 million people from the nutrition
assistance program.
"It continues the lopsided approach of the full Republican
budget, protecting special interest tax breaks at the expense of
vital safety net programs," said Chris Van Hollen, the top House
Budget Committee Democrat.
Leading Republicans said the new round of social safety net
spending cuts were needed to advance deficit-reduction goals
while protecting national security.
At Monday's Budget Committee work session, Democrats made
failed to amend the measure to restore social services cuts and
instead eliminate tax breaks for oil producers.
The automatic spending cuts, of which $600 billion would
come from defense through 2022 - were part of last summer's
11th-hour deal to avert a historic U.S. debt default and raise
the federal borrowing cap. Congress agreed to $900 billion in
immediate cuts, but a bipartisan "supercommittee" failed in its
task to find $1.5 trillion in additional cuts over a decade.
As a result, the automatic cuts will launch in January 2013
in what many lawmakers call a "meat ax" approach to deficit
reduction. Democrats and the Obama administration agree with
Republicans on the need to avoid this in favor of more
thoughtful measures. But they differ on how to do it.
Under a separate defense appropriations bill that tracks
with the Ryan budget plan, fiscal 2013 military spending would
rise to $519.2 billion in fiscal 2013 -- $1.1 billion higher
than last year and $3.1 billion more than requested by President
Barack Obama.
The Republicans would make the rest of the required $1.2
trillion in required cuts through further cuts to discretionary
spending at a later date, presumably after November's elections.
Some cuts could be made to agricultural subsidies as part of a
broader farm bill now being negotiated.
Obama and his Democrats have proposed what they call a
"balanced" approach that includes spending cuts and new
revenues. But their reliance on higher taxes on the wealthy and
for oil companies are a non-starter for Republicans.
"Unfortunately, it does become about the campaign," said
Marlin Stutzman, a freshman Republican congressman on the House
Budget and Agriculture committees. "The Republican Party is
going to go to the American people and say, 'We are already
showing that we're willing to tighten Washington's belt. The
Democrats are not.'"
BIGGER SAVINGS ESTIMATE
Ryan prescribed the plan to divert military spending cuts to
domestic spending in his controversial budget plan, directing
six House committees to come up with $18.35 billion in savings
for 2013 and $261 billion through 2022.
The Congressional Budget Office has since estimated these
savings to be lower initially -- $17.6 billion next year -- but
higher over the decade, at $379.7 billion.
In addition to the food stamp savings, the six committees
have proposed to eliminate social services grants to states and
kill tax credits associated with Obama's healthcare overhaul
law. Child tax credit refunds would be denied to those who
cannot produce a valid Social Security number - a move targeting
immigrants without U.S. work permits. And government employees
would have to contribute more to their pensions.
The Ryan bill also takes aim at financial reforms,
eliminating the government's powers to shut down large financial
institutions, as well as cutting funding for the new Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau. A tort reform plan to end frivolous
lawsuits included in the measure would lead to lower health care
costs, according the CBO.