* Republican plan cuts social programs to shield military
* Senate Republicans eye defense bill as vehicle for
replacements
* House flouts spending levels agreed in August debt-limit
deal
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, May 10 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Thursday approved a Republican plan to halt
automatic spending cuts and protect military budgets next year
by cutting social safety net programs and rolling back some
financial reforms.
The Sequester Replacement Act sets up a new budget battle
with Democrats in coming months as Congress gets serious about
dealing with the across-the-board cuts due to hit in January.
Passed on a mostly party-line vote of 218-199, the
Republican plan would partially offset $97.6 billion in
automatic cuts in fiscal 2013 and shrink deficits by $242.8
billion over 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget
Office.
Sixteen Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the
measure, which is set to bog down in the U.S. Senate, where
Democrats have control. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has
vowed not to consider replacing the cuts until Republicans show
willingness to mix some new revenues with spending cuts.
President Barack Obama also has threatened to veto the House
measure, saying the Republican cuts would cost jobs and hurt
seniors, veterans and children.
The automatic cuts - about $1.2 trillion over 10 years -
were set in motion as part of last year's debt limit deal, after
a congressional panel failed to specify further
deficit-reduction measures.
In the Republican alternative, the largest cuts would come
from food stamps, Medicaid healthcare for the poor, social
services block grants that fund various programs including Meals
on Wheels for the elderly, as well as a provision to deny
illegal immigrants a $1,000 per child tax credit.
"We're controlling runaway, unchecked spending," said House
Budget Committee Paul Ryan, who devised the effort as part of
his controversial budget plan. "We have a spending-driven debt
crisis on the horizon."
The Republican plan also takes money away from financial
regulatory reforms passed in 2010, eliminating the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp's powers to bail out the largest
financial firms and cutting funding for the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau, a new regulatory agency despised by many
Republicans.
DUCKING THE "MEAT AXE"
Both parties agree on the need to stop the automatic cuts,
which many lawmakers describe as a "meat axe" that would inflict
indiscriminate pain across the government, especially on the
military, which would absorb half of the cuts.
As the House debated the measure, top U.S. military
officials told a Senate panel that if unchecked, the automatic
cuts would force the Army to cut another 100,000 troops, slash
the equivalent of the Navy's entire shipbuilding budget, and
leave the U.S. Marines without adequate resources to respond to
even a single crisis.
But Democrats and Republicans are deeply divided over where
to shift the cuts, reflecting their partisan budget priorities
that will reverberate through the run-up to the Nov. 6
elections.
Democrats would prefer to raise taxes on millionaires and
large oil companies and cut farm subsidies to forestall the
cuts, known as a "sequester".
"There's a fundamental question here. If you're so concerned
about those cuts to defense, why is it you won't close one
special interest tax loophole to help pay for them?" Democratic
Congressman Chris Van Hollen asked Republicans.
Although Senate Democrats are not expected to move similar
legislation in the near term, Republicans in the U.S. Senate may
make a move as early as next week.
Senator John Kyl said he and fellow Republicans may try to
attach a Senate replacement plan to a military spending bill
expected to be considered by the chamber next week.
Kyl told an event at the conservative Heritage Foundation in
Washington that his plan would extend a salary freeze on federal
workers though 2014 and allow the government to replace only two
of every three employees who leave.
SPENDING BILL APPROVED
In a separate budget skirmish on Thursday, the House ignored
the discretionary spending cap of $1.047 trillion agreed to in
last year's debt limit deal, approving the first of several
spending bills intended to fall in line with a spending target
$19 billion lower at $1.028 trillion.
The move raises the likelihood that Congress will face
another government shutdown battle just weeks before the
November election unless the House and Senate can resolve a $19
billion difference over spending levels for the fiscal year
starting on Oct. 1.
The bill approved on Thursday by a 247-163 vote sets fiscal
2013 spending for the Justice Department, commerce agencies and
NASA and other science-related agencies at $51.1 billion, $1.6
billion below the year-ago level.
The measure has drawn a White House veto threat over the
lower House spending levels and because funding cuts would hurt
various programs, including air traffic control.