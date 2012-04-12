* Six committees must find $18.45 bln in cuts by April 27
* Farm subsidies, food stamps, federal employees targeted
* Republicans aim to shield military, replace automatic cuts
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 12 Republicans in six House of
Representatives committees next week will dust off their past
proposals for reducing the deficit as they try to replace some
of the automatic spending cuts set to take place in January.
Under a directive in the House-passed budget plan from
Congressman Paul Ryan, the panels have just two weeks to come up
with $18.45 billion in savings for fiscal 2013 and a net $261
billion over 10 years.
Expected targets for cuts include food stamps, farm
subsidies and crop insurance, federal employee pensions and
health care. A repeal of President Barack Obama's health reform
law would prevent new coverage expenses from occurring from
2014.
The proposed cuts, like the Ryan budget that prescribes
them, have little chance of passage in the Democratic-controlled
Senate. But they will live on as campaign talking-points for
both parties as November elections approach.
They also could complicate the annual passage of spending
bills needed to keep the government running - raising the risk
of a shutdown just weeks before the election.
Republicans believe that by making concrete proposals now,
they will have an advantage in post-election negotiations over
alternatives to some $98 billion in across-the-board spending
cuts scheduled for January. The cuts were part of last year's
deal to end Congress' debt limit standoff.
"It certainly puts their marker out on where they think the
policy should be going," said Dan Holler, an analyst at the
conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington. "They're trying
to set the tone, show the American people that they're serious
and really be prepared, come 2013, to make the necessary
choices."
Importantly, Republicans want to shield military and
security spending from these cuts by shifting them to domestic
programs. And fiscal conservatives want to demonstrate to voters
even deeper spending cuts.
Senior Republican aides expressed confidence that the $18.45
billion in cuts can be identified and passed by April 27 from
the House Agriculture, Energy and Commerce, Financial Services,
Judiciary, Oversight and Government Reform and Ways and Means
committees. Congress returns from a two-week break on Monday.
"House Republicans have offered a credible plan to protect
our national security. Now it is time for the Democrats who run
Washington to do the same," said Michael Steel, a spokesman for
House Speaker John Boehner.
FOOD SAVINGS
The House Agriculture Committee has been told to make the
biggest contribution - $8.2 billion for fiscal 2013 and $33.2
billion over 10 years. The Ryan budget documents suggested that
$30 billion of this could come from farm subsidies and federal
crop insurance programs - steps that would be deeply unpopular
in farm states.
House Agriculture Committee chairman Frank Lucas said the
panel will meet its specified targets but is still determining
sources of the savings.
"I think the key phrase is, they are suggestions," said
Lucas, an Oklahoma Republican during a radio interview early
this month. "The positive thing is we have flexibility in how to
make recommendations."
Democrats say the cuts are far larger than advertised - $180
billion over 10 years when the math includes a proposal to
convert food stamps to a block grant and to limit its spending.
The deadline to identify budget-cut targets "will only muddy
the waters and is a waste of time," said Collin Peterson of
Minnesota, the committee's Democratic leader.
The House and Senate Agriculture committee plan to begin work
on a five-year, $480 billion farm bill in the next couple of
weeks. Peterson said the job will be tougher because of the
dissension created by having to vote on budget cuts before
writing farm and food policy for coming years.
The Oversight and Government Reform Committee has been
ordered to find $2.2 billion in savings next year. It will
likely reprise its past proposals to require larger pension
contributions from federal employees and a plan to shrink the
federal workforce by attrition and maintain a pay freeze.
An aide to the Energy and Commerce Committee said previous
legislation would be a starting point to meet its target for
$3.75 billion in savings next year. This includes tens of
billions of dollars saved through medical liability reforms and
repeal of certain funding streams for the 2010 Affordable Care
Act.
Representative Chris Van Hollen, the top Democrat on the
House Budget Committee, said he expected to see "old standbys
and favorites" in the Republican cuts. He added that the
exercise was needed to appease Tea Party members and other
fiscal conservatives in the House Republican caucus.
It will help show voters the differences between Republican
and Democratic budget priorities, he said. Obama has proposed
increasing near-term spending on education and infrastructure,
while shrinking deficits through higher taxes on the wealthy.
"We'll watch this play out, recognizing that this is a dead
end. But in the process it will once again reveal that their
priorities are very out of touch with American people," Van
Hollen told Reuters. "It's unfortunate that they appear willing
to cut nutrition support for kids but refuse to eliminate tax
breaks for corporate jets or big oil."
However, he cautioned that passage of the cuts could
encourage House Republicans to "dig in" on negotiations over
appropriations bills this summer, raising the risk of a shutdown
standoff.
Democrats say that the Ryan budget's prescriptions will go
below and "violate" a fiscal 2013 discretionary spending level
of $1.047 trillion agreed to in the August debt limit deal.
Republicans insist that this level was a cap, and they were not
prevented from spending less.