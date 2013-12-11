By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 11 Thank the sinister-sounding
Death Master File for helping breathe life into the bipartisan
U.S. budget deal reached on Tuesday.
Among provisions aimed at reversing the across-the-board
"sequestration" government spending cuts and reducing federal
deficits, lawmakers restricted access to an index the Social
Security Administration keeps of people who have died.
Better controls over such information will save an estimated
$786 million in government payments to people who steal dead
people's Social Security numbers and other information to
fraudulently claim tax refunds and credits and Medicare
payments, a Senate aide said.
"There are a number of anti-waste and fraud provisions in
the budget agreement," another Senate aide said. "Obviously this
is a notable one because paying people who are dead is a bad
thing."
Keeping a lid on the death information except for those who
can prove they can keep it safe from abuse would be a modest
boost to $85 billion bipartisan deal that lawmakers struck in a
surprising show of bipartisanship this week. The accord, which
came days ahead of a self-imposed deadline, was an unexpected
break from a cycle of fiscal brinkmanship that caused a
government shutdown in October and brought the country close to
default and blemished its pristine credit rating in 2011.
If approved by Congress, the deal would set spending levels
for two years and blunt across-the-board spending cuts by $63
billion over scheduled levels.
The Social Security Administration's Death Master File -
which other federal agencies use to make decisions about a range
of benefits - has long been considered low-hanging fruit for
those aiming to save the government money by stamping out waste,
fraud and abuse.
"Preventing wasteful spending, including to deceased
individuals, must be a higher priority," Senate Homeland
Security Committee Chairman Thomas Carper said at a hearing
earlier this year.
The agency maintains records for about 98 million dead
people, and received about 7 million new death reports in 2012,
the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a report.
The public can purchase a version of the file through the
Department of Commerce. Banks, search engines, genealogy
services, and credit agencies typically avail themselves of it,
although some government agencies skirt the bureaucracy and use
it as well.
But tax cheats and identity thieves can also access the
file. The White House budget office estimates improper federal
agency payments of almost $108 billion in 2012, the GAO said.
The budget deal would restrict access to the list for a
three-year period beginning with an individual's death except
for people certified to get the information sooner. Life
insurance companies, banks and pension administrators would
typically want the information right away but would have to
prove they can shield the data.
The administration proposed in its budget submission
expanding access to the death file to federal agencies to
prevent erroneous payments and restricting access to individuals
to curtail fraud.
If enacted, those provisions together could save about $1
billion over 10 years, the White House estimated.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)