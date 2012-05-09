* House proposals top Pentagon request by over $3 billion
* Panels look to avert retirement of some ships, planes
* Pentagon trying to cut spending by $487 billion over
decade
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, May 9 Pentagon chief Leon Panetta
warned U.S. lawmakers last month not to pick apart piece by
piece the finely balanced 2013 defense budget he sent to Capitol
Hill earlier this year.
But lawmakers in the Republican-led House of Representatives
are doing exactly that.
The House Armed Services Committee began work on Wednesday
on a defense policy bill that would authorize nearly $4 billion
in spending above the amount Panetta requested in the Pentagon
budget he had proposed.
That would nearly obliterate the $5 billion Panetta trimmed
from the 2013 budget as part of efforts to cut $487 billion in
projected defense spending over the next decade. Congress and
President Barack Obama ordered the cuts last year to try to
bring the country's trillion-dollar deficits under control.
While the House Armed Services Committee authorizes spending
levels, it does not control actual funding. The panel that
controls the purse strings - the House Appropriations Committee
- is also looking to boost defense spending over the levels
recommended by Panetta, by about $3.1 billion.
The defense subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee
approved that amount on Monday, sending the measure to the full
committee, where it could be raised or lowered before going to
the full House.
Both House panels would use the funds to stave off cutbacks
proposed by the Pentagon. Where Panetta sought to delay or
eliminate some weapons systems, lawmakers are trying to save
them. Where Panetta sought to reduce the size of the armed
forces over time, lawmakers are trying to slow the pace.
"This (bill) actively rebuilds the military within the
constrained resources available to us," House Armed Services
chairman Buck McKeon told the committee. "We have preserved some
of our vital force structure, like protecting cruisers and
slowing Army and Marine Corps end-strength reductions to ensure
the president's new defense strategy is not a paper tiger."
At issue is the $525.4 billion defense budget that Obama
sent to Congress early this year. The spending plan would reduce
defense outlays by about $5 billion, or 1 percent, the first
cuts in more than a decade.
The two House panels use different figures for the base
Defense budget because they include different programs. But the
chairmen of both panels said their proposals would add more than
$3 billion to the president's funding request.
The proposed budget is about $45 billion less than what the
Pentagon had planned, just a year ago, to spend during the 2013
fiscal year. To meet the new targets, Panetta and the military
service chiefs intend to cut the size of the armed forces by
about 103,000 troops, mainly soldiers and Marines.
They also proposed to eliminate four Marine Corps tactical
air squadrons, seven Air Force tactical air squadrons and 130
transport aircraft - 27 C-5s, 65 C-130s and 38 C-27s.
The Navy would retire seven older cruisers and two landing
ship docks. And the Pentagon would terminate some weapons
systems, such as a variant of the Global Hawk unmanned aircraft,
and raise fees on the healthcare plans for military retirees.
"This is a zero-sum game," Panetta told a briefing last
month. Because of the spending constraints approved by Obama and
Congress, "any change in any one area of the budget and force
structure will inevitably require offsetting changes elsewhere."
Failure to support elimination of the six weapons systems
slated for termination would force the Pentagon to cut $9.6
billion elsewhere, Panetta said. Rejection of the fee hikes on
healthcare would force the military to cut $13 billion from
other programs, he added.
That could mean further cuts in top-priority weapons
systems, more reductions in the size of the military force or
reduced spending on the training needed to keep troops
battle-ready or research needed to maintain cutting-edge
weapons.
"There is very little margin for error with this package,"
Panetta said. "Our hope is that our strategy will not be picked
apart piece by piece."
The House panels are moving to block the proposed
elimination of some of the Air Force transport aircraft. And
they are seeking funds to modernize three Navy cruisers to stave
off their retirement, saying the vessels are needed because of
the Pentagon's recent shift in strategic focus to the Pacific.
"The Obama administration proposal to pivot to Asia while
cutting Navy shipbuilding and Air Force projection power makes
no sense," Congressman Todd Akin told the panel.
The HASC would endorse nearly all of the troop cuts proposed
by the Pentagon but would limit Army reductions to no more than
15,000 per year and Marine Corps reductions to no more than
5,000 per year between 2014 and 2017.