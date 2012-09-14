WASHINGTON, Sept 14 Across-the-board spending
reductions on Jan. 2 would cut the Pentagon's funding by $54.7
billion in fiscal year 2013, slashing procurement accounts by
$15.3 billion and funding for research and development programs
by $7.48 billion, the White House budget office told Congress in
a report on Friday.
It said the Defense Department would be able to shift funds
to maintain war fighting and critical readiness capabilities,
but the cuts would reduce the readiness of non-deployed units,
delay investments in new equipment and facilities, cut funding
for equipment repairs, and reduce research and development
efforts.
Operations and maintenance accounts which fund the daily
operations of the U.S. military would be cut by $26.4 billion,
according to the report by the White House Office of Management
and Budget.