* Pentagon says reductions likely to cause readiness crisis
* Law requiring across-the-board cuts limits flexibility
* Skeptics say threat exaggerated to pressure Congress for
relief
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Feb 20 The U.S. Air Force Space
Command cautioned recently that if new budget cuts take effect,
some of its round-the-clock missile-warning operations would
begin working bankers' hours - raising concerns about detecting
missiles targeting America.
But when questioned about these dire predictions by a
concerned lawmaker last week, General Mark Welsh, the Air Force
chief of staff, explained that flexibility in the system would
let Space Command focus the cuts that take effect on March 1 on
redundant, backup radar systems.
"What our Air Force space commander has decided to do is to
try and concentrate the cut so that we are not at risk of
not having warning of an incoming missile," Welsh told the House
of Representatives Armed Services Committee.
Across the military services, officials are sounding similar
warnings about the $46 billion in budget cuts beginning March 1
that will slash nearly every military program or activity by a
flat percentage.
But even as they raise the alarm about everything from
layoffs to reduced flying hours, defense officials are trying to
assess how much flexibility they have to protect their most
vital missions from the worst effects of the cuts.
Concern about the level of flexibility seems to depend upon
where you sit. Military and civilian defense officials say they
are facing a trio of converging constraints that give them
little leeway to protect the most vital programs and projects.
But some outside analysts say the Pentagon is exaggerating
the likely damage to pressure Congress to avert looming cuts.
"What the service chiefs have been plugging is a classic
cherry-picking of some of the most horrendous things you could
imagine won't deploy a carrier, pull equipment out of
maintenance, shut down training exercises, reduce readiness
rates," said Gordon Adams, a professor of national security
policy at American University.
Adams, who worked on defense budgets at the White House in
the Clinton Administration, said the warnings were a classic
Washington Monument strategy, named after an Interior Department
decision in the 1960s to respond to budget cuts by shuttering
the iconic Washington Monument and other national parks.
TRIPLE THREAT
Pentagon officials say the threats from the budget cuts are
real, caused by a what Defense Secretary Leon Panetta has called
a "perfect storm of budget uncertainty."
President Barack Obama signed the Budget Control Act in 2011
requiring $487 billion in defense spending cuts over a decade.
The law also put in place another $500 billion in mandatory,
across-the-board Pentagon cuts under a mechanism known as
sequestration.
Sequestration was never meant to go into effect, but was
intended to coerce Congress and the White House into agreeing on
more selective budget reductions. That deal never happened.
Compounding the Pentagon's financial quandary, Congress
failed to appropriate defense funding for the 2013 fiscal year
that began Oct. 1.
Instead, it kept the government running through March 27
using a continuing resolution. Although spending levels for
2013 are comparable to 2012, budget priorities differ
significantly, with much more funding allocated to military
operations and maintenance in 2013 than in 2012.
The Defense Department "is starting off with the wrong
amount of funding in many of these accounts," said Todd
Harrison, a defense budget analyst at the Center for Strategic
and Budgetary Assessments. "Programs that were planning to spend
more in FY13 are short funding, and programs planning to spend
less have excess funding."
Because sequestration was not due to kick in until Jan. 2
and Congress was expected to resolve the issue by then, the
Pentagon spent its funds in the first quarter of the 2013 fiscal
year - October through December - as if the budget cuts were not
going to happen.
With sequestration now due to begin on March 1, the Pentagon
will be five months into the fiscal year when it has to cut
spending, meaning the trims will have to come from seven months
of spending rather than a full year, increasing the impact.
FLEXIBILITY
Pentagon officials have begun searching for ways to preserve
funding for critical programs and activities.
Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter has directed the
military services to prioritize funding for the Afghanistan war,
training for troops headed to the war zone, treatment of the
wounded and preservation of family programs. He also asked them,
where possible, to protect funding for the new U.S. military
strategy, which calls for greater focus on the Asia-Pacific.
How much space the services have to protect those priorities
is unclear. Under sequestration, the Pentagon is required to
reduce spending by $46 billion in the final seven months of
fiscal year 2013 by cutting an equal percentage from most
programs and activities.
Obama exempted military personnel from the cuts, as
permitted under the Budget Control Act. But that decision
increases the percentage that must be cut from the other
accounts. Officials estimate the cut will be about 9 percent.
The Pentagon has some flexibility on Afghanistan war funding
as well. In practice, money for the war is treated as part of
the department's operations and maintenance account. Officials
have said they will offset cuts to war spending by delaying
less-pressing maintenance and other activity funded from the
account.
The Congressional Research Service (CRS) estimated earlier
this month that funding for Afghanistan and general operations
and maintenance would be about $263 billion. The cut from the
two accounts required by sequester would be about $22.4 billion.
Since the Pentagon has already spent part of its funding for
the year and has decided to protect war funding, it only has
about $128 billion remaining from which to cut the $22.4
billion, CRS estimated. That amounts to a 17.5 percent cut.
Those figures are what have prompted the Pentagon to sound
the alarm over sequestration, warning of an axe that will fall
on training and maintenance, leading to a crisis in readiness.
"There are two problems here," Carter told lawmakers last
week. "One is the continuing resolution. We very much need and
would like to have an appropriations bill That will relieve a
lot of pressure."
"With respect to sequester, we only have a few months left
and we have to absorb $46 billion. What that means is you kind
of have to go wherever you can get the money in that period of
time. And so while additional flexibility is always helpful, at
this point it doesn't help that much," he added.