(Adds details on proposed defense spending)
By David Alexander and Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 2 Facing new security challenges
in the Middle East and Ukraine, the Obama administration on
Monday proposed a $534 billion Pentagon base budget plus $51
billion in war funds as it urged Congress to end spending cuts
it says erode U.S. military power.
The proposed base budget exceeded the $499 billion federal
spending cap for fiscal year 2016, forcing a debate with
Congress over whether to continue deep cuts to federal
discretionary spending or to amend the limits set in a 2011 law
that sought to narrow the U.S. budget deficit.
Defense officials acknowledged the request exceeded federal
spending limits, but General Martin Dempsey, the chairman of the
Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the budget "represents the minimum
resource level necessary to remain a capable, ready and
appropriately sized force able to meet our global commitments."
The proposed budget included $5.3 billion to fund operations
against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, including
$1.3 billion to train and equip Syrian opposition fighters.
To reassure European allies worried about Russia's actions
in Ukraine and elsewhere in the region, it proposed $789 million
to bolster U.S. military rotational deployments and increase
military exercises and training with partners in Europe.
"The geopolitical events of the past year only reinforce the
need to resource DoD (Department of Defense) at the president's
requested funding level as opposed to current law," the Pentagon
said in a statement.
The budget follows several years of deep spending cuts, also
known as sequestration. Projected defense spending was supposed
to be reduced by about a trillion dollars over a decade but
defense officials say the cuts are eroding military capabilities
after 15 years of war.
"As the budget makes clear, a return to sequester-level
funding would be irresponsible and dangerous, resulting in a
force too small and ill-equipped to respond to the full range of
potential threats to the nation," the Pentagon said.
The proposed budget would enable the U.S. Army to fund an
active-duty force of 475,000 soldiers, down slightly from its
plan to retain 490,000 after the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The Pentagon has warned that if the 2011 budget limits remained
in force, it would have to cut the Army to about 420,000 troops.
The Pentagon again sought approval for several reforms hotly
opposed in Congress, including retirement of the A-10 "Warthog"
close-air support aircraft, conducting a new round of U.S. base
closures and curbing the rising cost of military pay and
benefits.
(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by David Storey
and G Crosse)