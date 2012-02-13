WASHINGTON Feb 13 Representative Buck
McKeon, who heads the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, on
Monday blasted the Pentagon's proposed defense budget for fiscal
2013, saying it "irresponsibly ignores" additional mandatory
cuts that are due to take effect in January 2013.
"This budget reflects a true reduction, in real terms, of
military spending while we have troops in combat," McKeon said
in a statement responding to a Pentagon request for a base
budget of $525 billion in 2013, about $5.1 billion less than
approved in 2012.
"It irresponsibly ignores the looming threat of
sequestration, while failing to adequately address threats posed
by our adversaries around the world," McKeon said. Sequestration
refers to automatic spending cuts.