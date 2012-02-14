* S&P defense index closes 1 percent higher
* Oshkosh, Aerovironment shares hit
* Bigger companies use high dividends as offset
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 Shares in U.S. defense
companies closed slightly higher on Monday, buoyed by aggressive
dividend policies that helped offset the Pentagon's detailed
breakdown of how it will implement $487 billion in spending cuts
over the next decade.
President Barack Obama on Monday submitted a request to
Congress that calls for a base Pentagon budget of $525.4
billion, about 1 percent less than approved in 2012.
The Pentagon's proposed budget included about $75 billion in
reductions to existing weapons programs over the next five
years, including a restructuring of the Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 Joint Strike Fighter that will defer production of
179 planes for savings of $15.1 billion.
Lockheed shares closed 72 cents or 0.82 percent higher at
$88.23. The company announced last month that it would pay a
dividend of $1 per share for the first quarter of 2012.
The budget plan also included delays in several shipbuilding
programs that accounted for savings of $13.1 billion, and
terminates other programs valued at $9.6 billion over the
2013-2017 period.
Wall Street analysts and congressional aides took the
detailed news in stride, relieved that no major surprises
emerged in the Pentagon budget plan.
The S&P defense and aerospace stock index closed
1 percent higher.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta had flagged most of the
proposed terminations at two news conferences last month, which
helped Congress and stock market investors digest the
programmatic cuts.
"It's been sort of a drip, drip, drip for weeks," said one
congressional aide. "The big question is going to be how
President Obama handles sequestration."
The Pentagon budget does not make any provision for another
$500 billion in mandatory defense cuts or "sequestration" that
will take effect in January 2013, unless lawmakers act to
reverse the move.
Credit Suisse said further defense budget cuts were possible
and likely, either from future sequestration moves or other
budget negotiations. But it said such cuts were unlikely to
occur before the 2012 presidential election.
Byron Callan, analyst for Capital Alpha Partners, said the
biggest defense firms were largely unaffected by Monday's budget
news since it had been telegraphed in advance, but also because
those companies' dividend payouts were quite generous.
He noted that some smaller companies such as Oshkosh Corp
took a big hit due to larger-than-expected cuts in their
program to build heavy- and medium-weight trucks for the Army.
Oshkosh shares closed $1.24 or 5 percent lower at $23.68 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Shares in Aerovironment Inc, which makes unmanned
vehicles, fell sharply on news that the Army was scaling back
orders of the company's Raven unmanned system by over a third.
Its shares closed 5.22 percent or $1.60 lower at $29.04.
Another surprise in the budget was a move by the Navy to
postpone production of 10 Boeing P-8A maritime
surveillance planes until fiscal 2018 and beyond. Boeing shares
closed 10 cents lower at $74.85.
Callan said companies that provide services to the U.S.
military could face increasing pressure, given comments from top
defense officials about the need to crack down on inefficiencies
and reduce spending on information technology.
Lockheed, Boeing and Northrop Grumman Corp all have
a big stake in that area, but it would be smaller, pure play
companies such as CACI, Exelis, Science
Applications International and Booz Allen Hamilton
that would be primarily affected, he said.