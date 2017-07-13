FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
U.S. budget deficit reaches $90 billion for June
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
ASIA
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economic News
July 13, 2017 / 6:14 PM / a day ago

U.S. budget deficit reaches $90 billion for June

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses the Trump administration's budget plan during the Peterson Foundation's 2017 Fiscal Summit in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2017.Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday the federal government posted a $90 billion budget deficit for June versus a year-earlier surplus of $6 billion as receipts failed to keep pace with growth in outlays.

The June deficit exceeded analysts' estimates of a $35 billion deficit.

Treasury said outlays for military pay, veterans benefits and certain other payments were accelerated into June because July 1 was on a non-business day. Without these changes, the June deficit would have been $51 billion, it said.

Receipts for June grew 3 percent to $339 billion, while outlays, including the accelerated payments, grew 33 percent to $429 billion. Outlay growth would have been 20 percent without the accelerated payments.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has called on Congress to raise the U.S. debt limit as soon as possible to ensure that the government can meet its spending obligations.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.