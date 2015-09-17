WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The top Democrats in the
U.S. Congress, Representative Nancy Pelosi and Senator Harry
Reid, said on Thursday lawmakers should pass a short-term
spending measure, known as a continuing resolution, to buy time
for negotiating a comprehensive federal budget and avoid a
government shutdown.
The two leaders had huddled with President Barack Obama for
90 minutes at the White House to prepare "to pursue
conversations leading to negotiations on how we keep government
open," Pelosi told reporters outside the White House, adding
that they would like to proceed in "a timely fashion."
"The three of us agree that we want a short-term CR
(continuing resolution). We want to make sure that the riders
are off that. We want to make sure we have equal money for
defense and non-defense," Reid said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Eric Walsh)