WASHINGTON, July 10 The U.S. Senate confirmed
former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Shaun Donovan
on Thursday to take over as President Barack Obama's budget
director.
Donovan takes the helm of the White House Office of
Management and Budget (OMB) from Sylvia Mathews Burwell, who is
now serving as secretary of health and human services. Donovan
was confirmed on a vote of 75-22.
The OMB is in charge of formulating the president's annual
budget. It also has responsibilities for issuing regulations and
overseeing government management practices.
Donovan, who holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from
Harvard University, was a leader within the administration in
tackling the U.S. housing crisis, one of the triggers of the
worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.
He was a chief negotiator in the historic $25 billion
settlement reached with five of the nation's biggest banks and
49 state attorneys general to end a probe of abusive mortgage
practices stemming from the housing bust.
Shortly after his re-election, Obama appointed Donovan to
lead rebuilding efforts in areas that suffered damage from
Superstorm Sandy, which ravaged the eastern coast of the United
States.
