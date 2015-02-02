GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
WASHINGTON Feb 2 President Barack Obama's fiscal 2016 budget proposes $7.4 billion to fund clean energy technologies and a $4 billion fund to encourage U.S. states to make faster and deeper cuts to emissions from power plants, officials told Reuters.
Obama's budget, which will be published later on Monday, also calls for the permanent extension of the Production Tax Credit, used by the wind industry, and the Investment Tax Credit, used by the solar industry, the officials said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
CARACAS, May 2 Venezuela's opposition blocked streets in Caracas on Tuesday to denounce a decision by leftist President Nicolas Maduro to create a "constituent assembly," a move critics said was a veiled attempt to cling to power by avoiding elections.