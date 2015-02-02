(Adds reaction and more detail throughout)
By Jeff Mason and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Feb 2 President Barack Obama's
fiscal 2016 budget proposes boosting funding for clean energy by
7 percent and a new $4 billion fund to encourage U.S. states to
make faster and deeper cuts to emissions from power plants,
officials said Monday.
Obama's budget also calls for the permanent extension of the
Production Tax Credit, used by the wind industry, and the
Investment Tax Credit, used by the solar industry, the officials
said.
Obama has made fighting climate change a top priority in his
final two years in office. The White House sees it as critical
to his legacy.
The investment in clean energy technologies would cover
programs primarily at the departments of Energy and Defense, the
officials said.
The $7.4 billion figure is an increase from the $6.9 billion
proposed in Obama's fiscal 2015 budget, a rise of 7.2 percent,
and over the $6.5 billion enacted by Congress for this year.
The administration is finalizing controversial rules that
will slash carbon dioxide emissions from power plants
nationwide. The new fund would give states incentives to hasten
that process or go further than their mandated cuts.
The proposed $4 billion fund would be available to any state
that applies, Janet McCabe, acting assistant Environmental
Protection Agency Administrator in charge of air regulations,
told reporters.
"What we will be looking for are states that will get
(carbon emission) reductions earlier...or seek to go further
than final guidelines require," she said.
States would have access to money that could be used to
finance clean energy technologies, funding for low-income
communities that face "disproportionate impacts from
environmental pollution" and create incentives for businesses to
back projects that cut down on emissions, blamed for global
warming.
In addition, the budget provides $400 million to help
communities assess flood risks.
It also spells out the costs to the federal government of
climate-related disasters, highlighting a fiscal argument to
fight global warming. The United States has taken on over $300
billion in direct costs resulting from extreme weather and fire
in the past decade, the budget says.
The EPA's proposals to slash carbon and other air pollution
from power plants and oil and gas facilities are a target of
some lawmakers.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of coal-producing
state Kentucky said Monday he will join the Senate committee
that oversees the EPA's budget.
"You can guarantee that I will continue to fight back
against this administration's anti-coal jobs regulations on
behalf of the Kentuckians I represent in the U.S. Senate," he
said.
Acting EPA Deputy Administrator Stan Meiburg said the agency
is already working with limited resources, including a
"historically low" staffing level.
"This has made us focus on being more efficient...with the
staff we have," he told reporters.
The Department of Energy requested $29.9 billion for fiscal
year 2016, an increase of $2.5 billion from the amount enacted
for 2015, of which $10.7 billion would be spent to support
scientific research, development and deployment of new clean
energy technologies and advanced manufacturing.
Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said Monday the department's
budget request highlights new investments in energy
infrastructure technology to make the electric grid more
resilient and reduce methane emissions from natural gas systems.
To support the international component of Obama's climate
strategy, the budget requests $500 million to support the United
Nations' Green Climate Fund, the first tranche of the $3 billion
pledged by the United States in November to help poor countries
deal with climate change.
Some lawmakers have said they plan to block the funding.
