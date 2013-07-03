By Paige Gance
WASHINGTON, July 3 It costs almost twice as much
to live in New York City as it does in Marshall County,
Mississippi, according to figures published Wednesday by the
Economic Policy Institute, a Washington think tank.
The median cost of modest living for an American family of
four in the United States can be found in Newaygo County,
Michigan, where $63,000 covers food, transportation, housing,
child care, healthcare and taxes - but no extras such as
vacations, eating out, or savings.
In New York the same lifestyle costs $93,500 and in
Mississippi it can be had for $48,000.
"It's surprising to a lot of people just how much it costs
to live," said Elise Gould, one of the researchers who compiled
data for the policy group. EPI used data from 615 communities to
update its online budget calculator ()
Most of the household budgets identified by the EPI far
exceed the 2013 official poverty line of about $23,500 for a
family of four, though by varying amounts.
"There is an acknowledgement that the official poverty
measure is inadequate," said Gould.
Many government benefit programs, including subsidies in the
new healthcare law, are pegged to the poverty line, which is the
same in all states except Alaska and Hawaii, even though
regional differences in living expenses vary wildly.
The Census Bureau issued a Supplemental Poverty Measure in
2011 that varied geographically by housing costs, but many
government welfare policies are still based on the official
threshold.
HOUSING IS KEY
Housing costs - which can eat up as much as 25 percent of
the family budget in places like San Francisco - drive the
discrepancy between regions.
"Housing cost has taken up an increasing share of budgets"
in recent decades said Gould, the report's chief author.
The cities with the highest total living expenses are not
surprising: New York, Washington, D.C. ($88,600), Boston
($85,600) and San Francisco ($84,100).
The eight lowest-cost areas for a family of four are all
counties in Mississippi. Some of the larger cities with budgets
just under $60,000 are Oklahoma City and Salt Lake City.
Child care costs can eat up over one third of a family's
budget in some cases. A family with one child in Washington,
D.C. will pay $1,300 per month on child care, almost as much as
monthly rent.
A family of four could spend anywhere from 18 percent to 33
percent of their budget on health insurance, even assuming that
they received employer-provided coverage, the institute said.
Gould said the lack of savings is what keeps these families
out of the middle class. "To me, middle class means economic
security, and there are no savings in these budgets whatsoever,"
she said.