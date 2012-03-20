* Plan seeks larger cuts than farm panel suggested
* Obama also targeted direct payment, crop insurance
* Plan could force bigger cuts in new farm bill
* GOP plan means no 2012 farm bill-Key Democrat
* Crop insurance ripe for savings, says analyst
WASHINGTON, March 20 U.S. farm and crop
insurance subsidies would be cut by $30 billion over 10 years
under a proposal made by the House of Representatives Budget
Committee chairman on Tuesday, far larger reductions than
agricultural-state lawmakers suggested.
Budget chairman Paul Ryan called for reductions in the
$5-billion-a-year "direct payment" subsidy and for reforms to
control the soaring cost of federally subsidized crop insurance,
the largest part of the farm safety net at nearly $9 billion a
year.
"These reforms will save taxpayers roughly $30 billion over
the next decade," Ryan wrote in a budget blueprint for the
federal government. The cuts equal 19 percent of projected
spending in the two areas through fiscal 2022.
If the House agrees with Ryan, the Agriculture Committee
will be required to write a farm bill that meets the goal of $30
billion in cuts. Earlier this month, its leaders said $23
billion would be appropriate. The Senate Agriculture Committee
aims for a bill that saves $23 billion.
Ryan's plan would reduce "the fixed payments that go to
farmers irrespective of price levels" and "reform the open-ended
nature of the government's support for crop insurance so that
agricultural producers assume the same kind of responsibility
for managing risk that other businesses do".
"The process outlined by the House Republican budget all
but guarantees there will be no farm bill this year," said
Collin Peterson, the Democratic leader on the House Agriculture
Committee. He said the proposed cuts in farm supports and food
stamps were too large for Congress to accept.
If a farm bill is not passed this year, either Congress
would have to approve an extension of the existing farm law or a
1949 law, that would feature higher costs and limited plantings,
would automatically go into effect.
Agriculture chairman Frank Lucas, Oklahoma Republican, said
the cuts "are only suggestions" and his committee will have a
free hand in reforming policy and outlays. The new five-year
farm bill will cost around $480 billion before any cuts.
The government now pays 60 percent of the premium for crop
insurance as well as underwriting insurers' operating costs and
sharing the burden of payments to farmers in high-loss years.
President Barack Obama proposed $32 billion in farm
subsidies in his budget proposal on Feb. 13. He would end the
direct payment, idle less land, reduce crop-insurance subsidies,
and revive a standby disaster-relief program.
"Ryan's plan throws a monkey wrench into (farm bill)
discussions," said agricultural economist Vincent Smith of
Montana State University, an advocate of crop insurance reform.
Farmers and their allies in Congress commonly oppose cuts as
a threat to crop insurance viability.
Requiring growers to pay 60 percent of their premiums
instead of 40 percent would save $1 billion a year, said Smith.
Reducing the federal subsidy for delivery of policies would save
as much or more, he said.
Smith said crop insurance is unduly expensive for the
government and overwhelmingly benefits big operators. Growers
could shield themselves from losses by common methods such as
buying a futures contract, adjusting use of pesticides and crop
nutrients or relying on their own resources, absent the hefty
federal subsidy, he said.
Ryan also criticized the Dodd-Frank financial reform law as
"government over-reach in the private sector". The law brings
over-the-counter trading in derivatives under federal regulation
and has brought complaints of a welter of costly and complicated
rules for futures and derivatives markets.
Much of Ryan's criticism was aimed at the law's impact on
Wall Street. However, he called for a thorough review of
financial regulations and for "repealing recent expansions of
the federal role in financial services".
Food stamps, which help poor people buy food, would become a
block grant to states with a limit on spending in the Ryan plan.
Access would be tied to work or job training. Food stamps
account for three-quarters of farm-bill spending.
Ryan made a similar proposal a year ago and faced strong
opposition. By one estimate, it would cut funds by $122 billion
or 16 percent over 10 years; too much for antihunger advocates.