* Budget seeks $44 billion in additional savings
* Changes would extend Medicare trust fund by two years
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 President Barack Obama
on Monday proposed more aggressive deficit reductions through
savings from Medicare, Medicaid and other federal healthcare
programs than the White House put forward just five months ago.
The president's budget proposal for fiscal year 2013 seeks a
total of $364 billion in healthcare savings over 10 years, which
the White House hopes to achieve by cutting Medicare and
Medicaid payments to healthcare providers, raising costs on
future Medicare beneficiaries and cracking down on waste and
fraud. Medicare is for the elderly and Medicaid is for the poor.
The savings total represents an increase of $44 billion, or
about 14 percent, from the $320 billion reduction the White
House proposed last September as a special congressional "super
committee" deliberated over how to tame the nation's ballooning
debt.
Medicare is already facing a modest spending reduction under
automatic cuts implemented last fall when the super committee
failed to reach its own deficit-reduction deal.
The White House said its new proposals would extend by two
years the solvency of Medicare's Hospital Insurance Trust Fund,
which finances hospitalization benefits. Government forecasts
released last year said the fund would be exhausted in 2024.
The Obama budget plan, intended to take effect when the
federal government's 2013 fiscal year begins on Oct. 1, is not
expected to win approval in Congress.
But the document lays out in detail many of Obama's campaign
priorities as he seeks re-election in November. For the fourth
year in a row, the annual U.S. budget deficit is expected to
exceed $1 trillion. The White House projects an easing of the
shortfall the following year.
Medicare is a hot-button issue for senior citizens who
comprise key voting blocs in important swing states such as
Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Republicans started to pounce on Obama's budget proposal
before it was released to the public, saying it would do nothing
to avoid a future financial crisis for Medicare.
"The president has failed to offer a single serious idea to
save Social Security and is the only president in modern history
to cut Medicare benefits for seniors," Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney said in a statement on Monday.
The budget also calls for reducing benefits for wealthier
Medicare beneficiaries, modifying Medicare deductibles, charging
co-pays for home health services and imposing surcharges for
private insurance plans that cover Medicare expenses. The
changes would affect new beneficiaries beginning in 2017.
The budget also proposes steps to streamline Medicaid's
financing and reimbursement policies.