* Budget treats Medicare/Medicaid as deficit reduction
vehicles
* An extra $1 billion for agency driving healthcare reform
* Changes would extend Medicare trust fund by two years
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 President Barack Obama
on Monday proposed more aggressive deficit reductions through
savings from Medicare, Medicaid and other federal healthcare
programs than the White House put forward just five months ago.
At the same time, the president proposed giving an extra $1
billion to the federal agency that will implement his landmark
reform law.
Obama's $3.8 trillion federal budget proposal for fiscal
year 2013 seeks more than $364 billion in savings from lower
healthcare spending over the next 10 years, nearly all of it
from Medicare and Medicaid, the national government health
programs for the elderly and poor, respectively.
Savings would come from a menu of cost-cutting and
efficiency measures proposed in September, including Medicare
drug rebates, reductions in payments to doctors and hospitals,
higher costs for wealthier retirees, a shift in Medicaid costs
to states and a continued crackdown on waste and fraud.
"These are significant. But they are carefully crafted to
protect beneficiaries," said William Corr, deputy secretary of
the Department of Health and Human Services.
The deficit reduction target is $44 billion, or about 14
percent higher than the savings that Obama proposed last year,
when the congressional "super committee" searched for a deal to
reduce the nation's ballooning debt.
Officials attributed the difference to revamped baseline
assumptions and a bigger-than-expected savings dividend from
current efforts to rein in waste, fraud and abuse.
The drug industry lobby objected to rebates requirements
that would affect Medicare Part D, the program's prescription
drug benefit.
The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America
issued a statement calling the proposal "a short-sighted
proposition that could destabilize the program and threaten
hundreds of thousands of American jobs."
While seeking deficit reduction from entitlement spending,
the new fiscal blueprint would shift more tax dollars to the
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, an agency working
with states to set up health insurance exchanges meant to extend
coverage to an estimated 34 million uninsured Americans under
the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
The plan would give the agency a $4.8 billion budget for the
fiscal year beginning next Oct. 1, an increase of nearly $1
billion, or 26 percent from this year. About 87 percent of the
new money would go to fund state exchanges, which are required
to be up and running in January 2014.
But the Obama budget is not expected to win approval in
Congress, where Republicans hope to defund the implementation of
healthcare reform. HHS still has about half of a $1 billion
appropriation from 2010 and expects to spend the funds on
exchanges and other reforms this year.
The proposed budget lays out in detail many of the
Democratic president's priorities as he seeks re-election in
November. For the fourth year in a row, the annual U.S. budget
deficit is expected to exceed $1 trillion. The White House
projects an easing of the shortfall the following year.
Republicans in the House of Representatives are expected to
unveil their own budget plan soon.
Medicare is a hot-button issue for senior citizens who
comprise significant voting blocs in important swing states such
as Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Healthcare reform is unpopular with many voters and
Republicans have accused the administration of cutting Medicare
to finance reforms.
The reform law is being challenged before the U.S. Supreme
Court by 26 states and a business group that say a requirement
for individuals to purchase insurance is unconstitutional.
Republicans began pouncing on Obama's budget proposal before
it was released to the public, saying it would do nothing to
avoid a future financial crisis for Medicare.
"The president has failed to offer a single serious idea to
save Social Security and is the only president in modern history
to cut Medicare benefits for seniors," Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney said in a statement on Monday.
The White House said its new proposals would extend by two
years the solvency of Medicare's Hospital Insurance Trust Fund,
which finances hospitalization benefits. Government forecasts
released last year said the fund would be exhausted in 2024.