BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 26 The White House has assured Democrats it will keep paying subsidies for low-income Americans receiving healthcare coverage under Obamacare, removing a key sticking point in talks over a government funding bill, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Wednesday.
The Trump administration had threatened to cut off the payments unless Democrats agreed to provide funding for a wall on the border with Mexico, but Democrats made clear they would not support a bill that funded the wall.
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.